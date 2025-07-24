The wholesale price of a dozen eggs is down 53% , or $3.09, since the inauguration and is down 62% , or $5.08, from its March peak.

The U.S. economy has now added a net of 671,000 jobs since January 2025, with jobs numbers beating expectations four months in a row.

Native-born workers have accounted for all job gains, with native-born employment increasing 2,079,000 while foreign-born employment has fallen 543,000.