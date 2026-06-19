By Mariane Angela

June 19, 2026

Following months of escalating tensions with Iran, President Donald Trump is pushing to boost domestic weapons manufacturing, invoking emergency powers as his administration eyes billions in new military spending from Congress.

A memo went public on Tuesday showing that President Trump actually signed the order back on June 11.

It activates the Defense Production Act—a relic of the Cold War that lets the government cut through red tape, jump to the front of the line for manufacturing, and fix supply chain bottlenecks.

“I hereby find that conditions exist which may pose a direct threat to the national defense or its preparedness programs,” President Trump wrote.

“In particular, systemic constraints in the munitions industrial base, including limited production capacity, fragile supply chains, long-lead dependencies, and related production bottlenecks, may impair the ability of the United States to produce, sustain, and expand the availability of munitions, missiles, and equipment required for the national defense.”

The move comes as War Secretary Pete Hegseth lobbies lawmakers to approve roughly $350 billion in additional Pentagon funding.

Administration officials argue the money is needed to restore weapons inventories and strengthen military readiness after extensive operations tied to the conflict with Iran.

Following meetings with Hegseth on Capitol Hill, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said the discussions centered largely on defense procurement and ensuring the military has the resources necessary to acquire critical weapons systems.

The Defense Production Act grants presidents broad authority during national emergencies, including the ability to require companies to give priority to government contracts.

The law has previously been used during national crises ranging from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration is also preparing a formal request for supplemental defense funding, though questions remain about whether Congress will approve the full amount sought by the White House.

Some Republicans have expressed support for boosting military spending, while others want more information about the long-term costs associated with operations involving Iran.

Democrats, meanwhile, have indicated they are unlikely to support a major funding package without additional briefings from administration officials and greater clarity regarding U.S. objectives in the region.

The Defense Production Act is a 1950s-era law that is the “primary source of presidential authorities to expedite and expand the supply of resources from the US industrial base to support military, energy, space and homeland security programs,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency says.

The act allows the president to require companies to prioritize contracts for deliveries deemed vital to US national defense; create incentives for the industrial base to produce critical materials; and broadly gives the government more authority to make agreements with private companies.

The Act has been used numerous times before for various efforts.

President Trump previously invoked it during the COVID-19 pandemic in his first term to produce things like ventilators, and at the start of his second term to advance domestic mineral production in the US.

Fake pResident Joe Biden also invoked the DPA to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies.

President Trump’s order on June 11 tells Hegseth to “provide for the making of voluntary agreements and plans of action to help provide for the national defense.”

One of the sections of the Act cited by President Trump calls for the establishment of an advisory committee.

CNN has reported that before the war with Iran began, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine warned that a prolonged military campaign against Iran could impact US weapons stockpiles.

“The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific,” Mark Cancian, a retired US Marine Corps Colonel and one of the authors of the recent CSIS report, previously told CNN.

“It will take one to four years to replenish these inventories and several years after that to expand them to where they need to be.”

President Trump has zeroed in on the defense industrial base before; in January, he issued a threat to companies saying he would seek to limit their stock buybacks and executive salaries unless they improved their weapon systems delivery.

US Defense Industrial Strategy Built on a Flawed Premise. US “Solutions” Fall Far Short.

The premise upon which US foreign policy is based is unrealistic. The fundamentals of US economic power are fatally flawed.

The very notion of the US maintaining a competitive edge over the rest of the world is only realistic if the rest of the world is suffering from significant internal and/or regional instability.

This is precisely why the US has invested so heavily over the decades in political interference, political capture, and even regional conflict around the globe.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has taken concrete steps in 2025–2026 to expand U.S. weapons manufacturing and strengthen the defense industrial base, primarily through executive actions, agreements with contractors, and invocation of the Defense Production Act (DPA).

The DPA (a Cold War-era law) gives the president tools to prioritize government contracts, provide incentives for critical production, and enable industry collaboration for national defense needs. It has been used previously for various priorities, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move follows significant U.S. munitions expenditures in the recent conflict with Iran (Operation Epic Fury), which depleted portions of key stockpiles.

Administration officials have described the situation as a priority for readiness rather than an immediate “crisis,” while pushing for accelerated production and additional funding (one report mentioned proposals around $350 billion in defense spending).

The goal is to position the U.S. defense industrial base as a stronger “Arsenal of Freedom.”

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