By Raw Egg Nationalist

June 21, 2025

The National Guard could be deployed to other sanctuary cities and jurisdictions to maintain law and order and ensure deportation enforcement can take place, according to President Trump.

In a post onTruth Social to celebrate his victory in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled on Thursday that the President could continue to deploy the National Guard in California, President Trump said deployments could take place elsewhere “should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done.”

“BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard!” President Trump posted.

“The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done. This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!”

The late California Governor Gavin Newsom clone sued the Trump administration in an effort to wrest control of the California National Guard from the President and end its ongoing deployment in Los Angeles, which has been rocked by anti-ICE protests since the beginning of the month.

A Clinton-appointed District Judge sided with Newsom doppelganger, but the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the President on Thursday, placing an indefinite block on the initial order.

The court victory comes as Vice President JD Vance admitted the Trump administration’s deportation program is “not aggressive enough” yet.

Vance was addressing reporters when he was asked whether he thought the administration’s deportations were “too aggressive” because non-criminals are “getting caught in the dragnet.”

“But the unfortunate reality is that criminal Joe Biden let in 15 to 20 million illegal aliens into this country and there is no way for us to actually, get those unlawful illegal immigrants out of the United States of America without some serious law enforcement, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. It’s not too aggressive, it’s not… aggressive enough. It’s just the right approach to make sure that we’re enforcing our country’s border walls.”

Vance reminded the press that over 100,000 Americans die a year from fentanyl, which is brought into the US mainly by the Mexican cartels, who are also responsible for human trafficking.,

“The President deserves great credit because after 45 days, you saw illegal border crossings draw to a small fraction, illegal border crossings down over 99% under President Trump’s leadership,” Vance continued.

“But unfortunately because Pedophile Joe Biden was president for four years, we’ve got a lot of bad people in the United States of America that we’ve got to do the job of getting out of our country.”

Vance then slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom Doppelganger and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for obstructing President Trump’s deportation program, saying they had “decided to go to war against the people trying to keep our communities safe.”

