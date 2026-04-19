By Katie Davis | Denis Grigorescu

April 20, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump must stage an Iraq-style mass invasion to have any chance of toppling Iran’s regime, an opposition leader has warned.

Mohammad Mohaddessin, who was jailed for daring to oppose rulers, said hundreds of thousands of troops would have to flood Tehran.

US Marines pictured on patrol. Getty

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran. AP

Despite President Trump‘s rallying cry to Iranians to “take back their country” just hours into the war, the regime is still clinging to power two months on.

The Sun previously told how its “final pillar”, the ruthless Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will “stop at no crime” to protect the regime.

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Women in Iran defiantly lit cigarettes with burning images of the Ayatollah during January’s protests. X/@MilitanTosh

Activists and analysts alike have warned it will take more than foreign intervention and bombings to put the final nail in the tyranny’s coffin.

Mohaddessin, the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said President Trump would have to deploy a vast number of soldiers deep into enemy territory.

He said given the sheer size of the nation, it would be extremely difficult – if not impossible – to overthrow the regime just through bombings.

Strikes coupled with sanctions weaken it, Mohaddessin added, but would never be enough to spark a revolution.

He told The Sun: “To overthrow the regime, you need soldiers, forces on the ground. If the US wants to overthrow the regime, it needs soldiers on the ground, just as they did in Iraq in 2003.

“The Americans can send a commando team to Tehran for a specific operation, just as they did to rescue a pilot. But they cannot occupy Tehran [with a small number of troops]

“If they want to occupy Tehran, they must send ground troops from the borders all the way to Tehran.

“Tehran is far from Iran’s western borders – 500 to 600km away – and far from its eastern borders – 800 to 900km away – even farther from the southern borders, and a few hundred kilometers from the northern borders.

“Therefore, it is impossible to occupy Iran with a few thousand soldiers.

“Hundreds of thousands of soldiers would be needed to liberate Tehran or to occupy Iran, a country with a population of over 92 million.”

The regime’s future appears to be hanging by a thread following the obliteration of much of its nuclear empire by the US and Israel.

Many of its top brass – including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei – have also been wiped out.

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Iran’s first Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini seized power during the revolution of 1979 – ousting the Shah empire and transforming the state into a theocratic Islamic republic.

His bloody rule was taken over by Khamenei following his death a decade later.

Since then, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear ambitions and become an increasingly bigger threat to not only the Middle East, but the West too.

In a clear sign the regime is bleeding, Khamenei’s heir son Mojtaba has not been seen since he assumed power.

Courageous Iranians told The Sun last month they are waiting for their moment to finally end the regime once and for all.

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Khamenei was killed after his compound was blitzed during US and Israeli strikes. Airbus

President Trump putting boots on the ground inside Iran could spark the final deathblow to the fanatical regime – and inspire an internal uprising.

Mohaddessin said: “You should also take into account the fact that the Iranian people are very patriotic people.

“They are not in favor of their country being occupied.

“Of course, they like and ask for other countries, foreign countries, the US or European countries to support them, but they do not want their country to be occupied.”

The ex-political prisoner said there is a “clear” strategy to overthrow the regime.

He said: “First, public uprising, the uprising of the people. And second, the organized resistance movement, the resistance units within Iran.

“Iranian society is a very, very discontented and volatile society.

“Inflation has reached 75 per cent according to official figures, the highest level of inflation since World War Two.

“And unemployment is somewhere around 25 per cent.

“The Iranian people want freedom; they want democracy. Therefore, a popular uprising is very important and very likely.”

In almost half a century of iron-fist ruling, Iranians have suffered economic hardship, repeated crackdowns – and untold bloodshed, including relentless executions of anyone who dared speak out against the regime.

Protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire during January’s protests. AP.

President Donald Trump had mulled putting boots on the ground in Iran. AP

Military personnel of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division leave a helicopter during a demonstration drill. AFP

During January’s bloody protests, up to 40,000 were killed, human rights groups say – while witnesses told The Sun how they saw children gunned down, bodies burnt with acid, and protester’s limbs broken.

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Families and residents gather at the Kahrizak Coroner’s Office confronting rows of body bags as they search for relatives killed. Shutterstock Editorial

Describing themselves as “walking shadows”, they live in fear – and now see a flicker of hope to finally be free from the shackles of the Islamic state.

It comes as more than 1,600 people were executed in the last year in the country’s highest kill count since the post-Iraq war massacre of 1989.

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Four Iranian criminals hang limply from the nooses during public execution in the southern city of Shiraz in Iran. AFP

Mohaddessin was himself was jailed after being arrested in 1975 by the Shah’s secret police over his links to the People’s Mojahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

He was tortured behind bars and after the Islamic regime began its reign of terror and executions in the 1980s, he was forced into exile and fled to Paris.

“As long as this regime exists, they cannot put aside torture, execution, pressure on the people because the existence of the regime, the survival of the regime, is based on two elements,” Mohaddessin added.

“First, suppression inside Iran, execution and other forms of, other kinds of suppression.

“Second, to export terrorism and fundamentalism and warmongering behind of its borders.

“The best solution to decrease the level of executions is some kind of international condemnation, international punishment to the regime, who massacred 120,000 political prisoners in the last decades, including outside Iran.”

Seizing Iran’s main oil terminal on Kharg Island, where 95 % of its oil is shipped, would allow President Trump to declare his war with Iran over.

It comes as Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards opened fire at vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz yesterday in a major re-escalation that has tested the fragile two-week ceasefire.

STRAIT OF WAR

President Trump says Iran ‘got a little cute’ but terror regime ‘can’t blackmail us’ as shots fired at ships in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command said 23 ships have U-turned to comply with the US blockade. CenCom

And President Trump has warned that US forces will have to “start dropping bombs again” if Iran does not concede to Washington‘s demands to give up its stash of highly enriched uranium.

Iran has doubled down on its pledge to restrict ships passing through the waterway as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place.

Mediators are now scrambling to secure further talks before the ceasefire expires this week.

The fragile ceasefire in place between the US and Iran is due to run out by Wednesday.

Iran on Saturday said it had received new proposals from the US, and Pakistani mediators were working to arrange another round of direct negotiations.

But Mohaddessin believes there is one overriding reason why Iran is resisting deals tabled.

“The regime has a very simple calculation regarding the war,” he said.

“They say the US cannot overthrow the regime through bombing, they are very certain of this.

“Second, they believe that if they accept the US’ conditions – or at least a significant portion of them – this will lead to a certain amount of chaos within the regime and weaken it from within.

“And it paves the way for a very powerful uprising. The regime’s leaders fear this scenario. They are also under great pressure because of the war.

“For example, if they give up their nuclear ambitions, tomorrow people within the regime – not just the Iranian people – will say to the leaders: Why did we spend so much money, why have we paid such a price?

“So chaos will begin within the regime.”

READ MORE:

GETTING CLOSE: President Trump Expects Iran Deal ‘in a Day or Two’ & ‘Mulls $20 Billion Cash-for-Uranium Swap’ as he Vows to Recover ‘Nuke Dust’

BRINK OF BREAKTHROUGH: Peace Hopes Grow as Iran Hints at REOPENING Strait While Israel & Lebanon Ceasefire Expected after First Talks in 34 Years

President Trump Hails ‘Big Day for World Peace’ as he Pauses ‘Civilization Ending’ Blitz & Hormuz to Reopen in Two-Week Ceasefire

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

BOTTOMLINE

Mohammad Mohaddessin, president of the Foreign Affairs Committee for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), argues that U.S. airstrikes and sanctions alone won’t topple Iran’s regime after seven weeks of war.

To do that, he says, Washington would need an Iraq 2003-style ground invasion with hundreds of thousands of troops to seize Tehran and occupy key areas.

Mohaddessin’s logic of “hundreds of thousands of troops” assessment is straightforward and echoes military geography.

A full occupation would dwarf Iraq in scale, cost, and risk.

However, President Trump’s public posture has emphasized overwhelming air/naval strikes (“knock out every power plant & bridge,” “back to the Stone Ages” threats) plus support for internal uprising—not committing to nation-building or massive occupation.

The current approach—degrading Iran’s military nuclear and proxy infrastructure while hoping internal pressure does the rest—avoids the full Iraq playbook for now.

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