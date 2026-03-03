Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
3h

IsRealHell/AmeriKKKA’s war on Iran is really about the “Greater Israel” (Theodore Herzl 1909), stopping the Iranian golden corridor trade route and, of course, oil… all else is distraction from that reality!

(https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-and-the-balkanization-of-the-middle-east-oded-yinons-strategy-for-israel/5649059)

The main driver of this conflict is Israel, and the political legacy of its long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has made the elimination of the Iranian government the cornerstone of his security-focused vision of creating a “greater Israel.”

Ali Khamenei and his fellow patriots are martyred and sacrificed themselves for Iran. They knew that their deaths would not hurt the defense of Iran, because Iran was a Constitutional Republic with well-defined lines of succession.

Iran won the war the moment it began!

——

It is Critical to remember how we got to this point:

Foreign policies - 1860-1904 Theodor Herzl, The 1896 Basel Program, 1935 Jabotinsky's New Zionist Organization (NZO) Revisionist Zionism, The 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement, the 1917 The Balfour Declaration, The 1933 Transfer Agreement, 1939 White Paper, the 1948 Redline Agreement, the deep state’s 1947 Truman doctrine, the 1948 Marshall Plan, the 1996 ‘clean break; strategy for securing the realm’ policy, the 1997 PNAC project for a new american century ‘rebuilding america's defenses’, the 2000 Present Dangers: Crisis and Opportunity in American Foreign and Defense Policy, the 2001 ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ the '2001 Proclamation 7463', the 2003 Rumsfield's 'a different kind of war, the 2009 "which path to persia" policy documents. The 1983 MILNET (fully Military Network), the 2002 NORTHCOM command (continuity of Government group) and the new GOLDEN DOME projects!!

It’s also Critical to remember Christian Dispensationalism that fuel Christian support: “the Christian Zionist movement” and the 1975 “Christians United for Israel", the 1909 Scofield Bible by its interpretation of Genesis 12:3 "The man or nation that lifts a voice or hand against Israel invites the wrath of God."

Why we are experiencing an Islamic jihad today is the inevitable outcome of the ethnosupremacist, hypermilitaristic, psychopathic ideology settler colonialism is responsible.

(Insert cognitive dissonance now!)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture