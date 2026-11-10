By James Cirrone

November 10, 2026

President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open an investigation into instances of Democratic lawmakers “threatening” to impeach Attorney General Todd Blanche, among others.

The announcement, which was made via a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon, came after the Democrats regained control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections, winning strong majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment, even though they admit they have no reason to do so,” President Trump wrote.

Since Election Day, two House Democrats — Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Deborah Ross, D-N.C. — have publicly said they would support impeaching Blanche.

“I personally believe that the offenses of Todd Blanche demand that he be impeached and convicted and removed from office,” Johnson said Thursday in an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Dan Abrams Show.”

Ross went on host Dan Abrams’ radio show shortly after Johnson and said she supported impeaching Blanche as well, but she said Democrats “should start with Hegseth.”

In his post, President Trump denied that any “impeachable acts” had been committed by Blanche or any other administration officials.

He didn’t mention Johnson or Ross by name, nor did he mention the fact that Thomas Massie, R-Ky., will likely reintroduce impeachment articles against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday.

President Trump named only one Democratic politician, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, in his post. He accused her of saying she would “go after all young people that believe in Republican Values.”

President Trump appears to have been referring to comments Slotkin made on Oct. 13 at the University of Chicago about wanting to pursue “signature cases” against people who “enabled” President Trump.

“I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun, I might get an opportunity.’ I want them to be like, ‘Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that,’” Slotkin said. “I want that deterrence message sent.”

President Trump also said Democrats have been threatening Republican donors “with imprisonment” because of their views.

The president did not identify the donors that have allegedly been threatened. Democrats have, however, signaled they plan to investigate some major Republican donors and corporations when they assume control of Congress, Reuters reported this week.

This could include donors to the White House ballroom.

President Trump concluded his post by saying “these EXTORTIONISTS” should be imprisoned, adding that he wanted the DOJ to investigate the alleged actions as a “criminal act.”

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BOTTOMLINE

After Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections (taking effect in January 2027), President Trump posted on Truth Social ordering the Department of Justice to investigate Democratic lawmakers over what he called “extortion,” “weaponization,” and “lawfare.”⁠

President Trump accused Democrats of “going around threatening a lot of people, including the Attorney General of the United States, and others, with Impeachment and many other forms of punishment,” even though (in his view) no impeachable acts had occurred.

He also claimed they were threatening Republican donors with imprisonment “just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters,” and that “threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders.”

He wrote: “This is extortion at the highest level… By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!”

He called the lawmakers “EXTORTIONISTS” who “should go to jail” and specifically targeted Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, claiming she was going after “all young people that believe in Republican Values.”

AG Blanche argued that some rhetoric (including “lawyer up” warnings and Slotkin’s deterrence comments) crossed beyond legitimate oversight into improper threats against officials, companies, and potential staffers.

He stated that investigations “could” occur “depending on what’s said,” that the DOJ would defend administration officials.

This is the latest exchange in a pattern of mutual accusations of “weaponization” of government institutions between the Trump administration and Democrats.

President Trump has previously directed or urged DOJ actions against political opponents, while Democrats have framed their planned probes as necessary accountability.

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