Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
4h

Deputize the Marine Corps and place them on TAD! They'll be FABULOUS and have fun doing it! DEVIL DOGS, Semper Fi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John P. Wallis's avatar
John P. Wallis
2h

Still asshat illegals want due process even though they have no right to be in the USA. Fuck that. Send them back home to stay in whatever shithole they came from...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture