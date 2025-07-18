By Ethan White

July 18, 2025

On July 16, 2025, President Donald J. Trump escalated the fight against the Deep State’s domestic shock troops by issuing a direct and forceful command to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security: arrest the operatives attacking our officers and destroying federal property—by any means necessary.

This isn’t politics anymore.

This is a battlefield operation to reclaim the streets from a manufactured rebellion funded, protected, and orchestrated by globalist interests hellbent on destabilizing the Republic.

Let’s make something very clear: these are not “protesters.” These are not “activists.” These are foot soldiers deployed in a coordinated campaign to break America from within.

Every rock thrown at an ICE vehicle, every brick hurled at a federal officer, every government SUV set ablaze in Los Angeles, Portland, Houston—it’s not random.

It’s war by proxy.

And President Trump just gave the order to eliminate the threat at its root.

After witnessing a shocking ambush on ICE officers during his return flight from Texas to Washington, D.C., President Trump posted the following on Truth Social:

“I watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers… Tremendous damage was done to these brand-new vehicles. Stop their car and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary.”

This isn’t just about law enforcement anymore.

This is a full-scale federal response to the internationally backed domestic terror cells activated to destabilize President Trump’s second term and block the restoration of American sovereignty.

We’ve seen this playbook before—2020 was their rehearsal.

Now, in 2025, the attacks are more aggressive, more organized, and more deliberately targeted. The timing isn’t a coincidence.

As President Trump moves closer to full deployment of the Quantum Financial System (QFS), full declassification of suppressed technologies, and prosecutions at GITMO ramp up against the treasonous elite, the enemy is panicking.

Their last weapon is chaos in the streets.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Security Advisor Tom Homan are not playing politics.

Under President Trump’s direct orders, they’ve activated elite ICE and DHS tactical units.

Their targets: operatives embedded within protest movements, many of whom are foreign-trained, well-funded, and connected to globalist NGOs that have been funneling cash and legal protections to these attackers since January 20, 2021—the fake inauguration of fake Joe Biden’s criminal puppet regime.

Now that President Trump is fully reinstated and the shadow war has gone public, the arrests will not stop.

“Federal vehicles are being attacked with fireworks and explosives. This is not civil unrest. This is enemy action,” one federal agent said anonymously. “We’ve been authorized to treat it as such.”

Behind these attacks is a deeply interconnected web: Soros-backed shell organizations, WEF-aligned agitators, embedded operatives from the Open Society network, and protected actors tied to foreign intelligence.

The goal? To paint the Trump administration as authoritarian while burning America from the inside out.

What they didn’t count on was President Trump fighting back without compromise.

The ICE raids in Harris County, Texas, are just the beginning.

Dozens of agents have been positioned in major cities, not just to defend buildings, but to intercept the command-and-control networks behind the street chaos.

Unmarked vans, encrypted comms, rapid federal response teams—this is asymmetric warfare now.

10,000 troops remain stationed at the southern border, but what most don’t know is that hundreds have already been rotated into domestic intel-gathering roles, tracking these violent networks from within.

The same tech used to catch cartel runners is now being aimed directly at the Deep State’s paramilitary puppets in our cities.

Behind closed doors, federal prosecutors are preparing sealed indictments not just for street-level agitators, but for their handlers—lawyers, professors, city council members, and “charity” directors tied to elite-funded unrest.

And the elites know it.

Why do you think major networks have gone silent on the attacks?

Why is footage of ICE officers being bombarded with rocks and explosives being scrubbed off mainstream feeds?

Because the Deep State media is running cover for its own operations.

But President Trump is not waiting for media permission. The Truth Social order was not a suggestion. It was a battlefield directive.

The mask is off. The orders are real. The response is live.

Legal scholars will debate this for decades, but let’s be honest: the rule of law means nothing if the enforcers of law are ambushed with bricks and fire.

President Trump knows this. That’s why he’s authorizing ICE, DHS, and all federal units to respond in kind—with force, with strategy, and with no mercy for those who attack the United States from within.

Civil rights groups are already screaming “overreach,” but where were they when federal officers were bleeding in the streets?

Where were they when ICE agents were stalked at home, doxxed by Antifa allies, harassed in front of their families?

Let’s be clear: this is not about immigration. This is about infiltration. And President Trump is restoring the firewall.

As of July 16, 2025, the directive stands: arrest the attackers, crush the networks, protect the Republic.

And for those still wondering whether this is a lawful act—it is not only lawful, it is necessary for survival.

They tried to drown America in flames in 2020.

President Trump let them play their hand. Now in 2025, he’s flipping the table.

The Deep State set the fire.

President Trump just gave the order to bring the water—and the storm.

READ MORE:

Marines in Florida Want Greater Latitude to Deal with Illegals and Protesters

THE MASS ARRESTS ARE HERE: Elites Who Engineered Censorship, Injected the Lies, and Profited from Global War Will Be Dragged into Military Tribunals

Marines team up with ICE in bold move to boost ‘threat awareness’ at critical military bases

Warzone Los Angeles: National Guard Storms City to Support ICE as Marines Receive Standby Orders

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.