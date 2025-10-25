By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

President Donald J. Trump is mulling over expanding National Guard deployments across the United States amid concerns that low-income and inner-city residents who rely on government handouts might riot when the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly called food stamps, expires on November 1—a side effect of the prolonged government shutdown.

A West Wing source familiar with the situation told Real Raw News that ICE agents working in impoverished neighborhoods have overheard residents of Chicago, New York City, Portland, and Philadelphia discussing staging uprisings if SNAP ceases.

Per our source, more than a few disgruntled people—approximately 40 million families currently receive SNAP—have invoked provocative language in discussing how they’ll respond if they go hungry—riots, looting, chaos in the streets, and ransacking wealthy homes for food and items they can steal and pawn to afford basic necessities.

The FBI, he added, confirmed ICE’s report via electronic surveillance, though he wouldn’t explain what tech the feds used or say whether they had a warrant.

“There appears to be an orchestrated effort in the works…primarily in urban areas where significant portions of the population get free food stamps and live in Section 8 housing,” our source said.

“I can’t confirm this, but we’re sure they must be using social media apps to communicate and coordinate. What we’ve heard is disturbing, and we haven’t ruled out ANTIFA instigators being behind the whole deal.”

In Chicago, for example, residents have called SNAP cancellation a “death sentence” that imperils the community and its children, and in D.C’s poorest neighborhood, Woodland, located in Ward 8, have discussed marching on the White House with Molotov Cocktails, firearms, and makeshift explosive devices.

“Atlanta, New York—chatter in a lot of cities,” our source said.

While emphasizing that no one should panic because the disenfranchised often bluster without the backbone to enforce terroristic threats, he said intelligence assets deemed it sufficiently credible to bring to the president’s attention.

And the president, upon reviewing the memos, via War Secretary Pete Hegseth, notified Title 10 commanders that he might federalize the National Guard in seven states to “full force” quell uprisings resulting from SNAP termination.

How many Guardsmen might be called to action is unclear.

The FBI and the Secret Service are actively investigating the crisis and questioning people known to have espoused violent rhetoric, our source said.

“We pray nothing goes down, but we must be prepared. And President Trump has the authority to declare Martial Law in lawless cities,” our source said in closing.