By Ethan White

January 5, 2026

President Trump has officially ordered the National Guard to withdraw from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. This comes after nearly a year of federal stabilization operations in these cities.

Crime was brought under control. Federal buildings were secured. Trafficking and cartel routes were disrupted. And now the Guard is leaving—not because the mission failed, but because the mission is evolving.

The withdrawal is not a sign of weakness. It marks the transition from civilian-level intervention to federal military authority.

These three cities are not ordinary. They’ve been used for years by global actors as financial, logistical, and strategic hubs.

International money laundering, election manipulation, covert intelligence operations, and human trafficking networks are deeply rooted in their infrastructure.

These operations function through local governments, “humanitarian” nonprofits, and fake equity programs. Foreign money has been passed through refugee services.

Data has been harvested under education initiatives. Children have been disappearing through welfare loopholes.

When President Trump sent in the National Guard, the purpose was not to patrol street corners. It was to penetrate the control layers and gather the data.

Federal forces operated under emergency orders and conducted silent reconnaissance under full legal cover. They observed movement patterns. They identified compromised local officials.

They accessed internal servers. That information has already been passed to military intelligence. Now the structure for follow-up operations is locked in.

The decision to pull the Guard now is timed with legal positioning.

The Trump Administration v. Chicago Supreme Court decision provided an updated framework. It restricted the use of National Guard forces under certain conditions, but the ruling opened a legal path through the Insurrection Act.

The court acknowledged that active-duty federal military forces can be deployed if local governments have failed to maintain order or uphold constitutional protections.

That threshold has been met in all three cities.

The mayors of these cities rejected cooperation. They publicly opposed federal oversight while privately covering for foreign-backed influence operations.

In Chicago, encrypted communications between city officials and offshore legal firms were flagged by federal analysts’ weeks before the withdrawal.

In Portland, shipping containers seized in October contained surveillance hardware linked to Chinese state-owned tech contractors.

In Los Angeles, biometric surveillance systems were quietly upgraded using budget entries hidden under climate grant funding.

None of these operations was public. None were investigated locally. The National Guard documented all of it. And that documentation is already archived for use under a different chain of command.

President Trump is preparing to escalate. The Guard was never the final step.

The Guard was phase one—de-escalate the chaos and gather intelligence without triggering a direct confrontation. That phase is over.

Phase two requires active-duty military personnel with direct orders, secure communication lines, and federal arrest authority.

Not for crowd control. For asset seizures, digital forensics, and physical takedowns.

The Democrat governors didn’t win anything. They wanted the Guard out because the Guard saw too much. The withdrawal removes the pressure on the surface while allowing deeper infiltration beneath.

With the Guard gone, the façade of local control will collapse again. That collapse will be monitored, mapped, and used as the legal basis for rapid federal military intervention.

Chicago, Portland, and LA are being set up for public failure.

Once that happens, the Insurrection Act becomes more than a possibility. It becomes a tool. President Trump now has the intelligence, legal precedent, and public narrative needed.

The next phase will not be broadcast. It will be executed.

Intelligence teams are already embedded. Operational orders are in motion. Local communication nodes have been mapped.

Foreign-linked infrastructure will be disabled in sequence. Arrests will be made without press conferences. Financial networks will be dismantled through silent Treasury operations. The cities will be reclaimed from the inside out.

The Guard’s departure is a timestamp. Every piece of data gathered over the past year has been structured for follow-up action. The next wave doesn’t depend on public approval or media support. It only depends on timing and precision. Both are in place.

This is not about temporary crime spikes. This is about removing control from the networks that use these cities as base camps.

President Trump is not seeking permission. He is preparing the trigger. When the situation reaches the necessary threshold, the process is already authorized.

The American people will not see warning signs. They will see results.

January 1, 2026, marks the end of the stabilization phase.

The next phase has already begun.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of National Guard troops from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, citing significant reductions in crime attributed to their presence.

The deployments, which began in June 2025 amid widespread protests against the administration’s immigration enforcement policies, faced substantial legal opposition.

Key setbacks included a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on December 23, 2025, blocking further deployments in Illinois, and a federal appellate court decision requiring the return of California National Guard units to the late Governor Gavin Newsom’s doppelganger control.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIX – Gavin Newsom)

President Trump emphasized that violent crime in Chicago had dropped by 21.3% from 2024 levels and warned that federal forces could return if crime rates increase again.

