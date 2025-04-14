By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

April 14, 2025

When President Donald J. Trump ordered State Department employees to snitch on co-workers engendering anti-Christion bias, Democrat lawmakers and civil liberties groups like the ACLU decried the move as a bigoted assault on religious freedom, an attack on Muslim and LGBQT+ workers at State offices and US embassies worldwide.

Exposing subversive behavior and internal threats is a noble goal.

The President, though, also aims to rid the federal government of an equally invasive menace: A scourge of satanic malefactors that began infesting the department under Obama’s reign of terror and multiplied exponentially during Biden’s illegal takeover of the federal government.

In February, POTUS signed an executive order to end “the anti-Christian weaponization of government,” and last week Marco Rubio sent out a departmentwide cable instructing State Department personnel to anonymously report instances of “anti-Christian bias.”

Although the cable does not explicitly mention satanism, a State Department source speaking under the promise of anonymity told Real Raw News that satanic worship is definitionally anti-Christian.

“President Trump found out thousands of State Department people practiced satanism publicly and privately—even in the workplace.

He has eyes and ears everywhere.

A bunch of them are gone; they got caught up in DOGE’s firings, but President Trump knows a lot are still hanging around. And it goes without saying that Satanists don’t like President Trump very much,” our source said.

He recounted examples of satanic comportment he had observed while working at the US embassy in Berlin in 2022.

A group of staffers loitering around a watercooler openly discussed their interpretations of Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead, a malevolent tome whose pages are filled with vicious secrets, dark tidings, and demonic incantations, and which alludes to the diabolic legend of Beelzebub, “Lord of the Flies,” a wicked deity to whom numerous now-dead Deep Staters—as we’ve reported in the past—swore everlasting fealty.

Our source said some employees unashamedly had copies of the Necronomicon displayed conspicuously on their desks, often to pages with their favorite spells highlighted in yellow ink.

“They thought reciting passages would earn them promotions, better assignments, more money, that sort of thing. And they’d try to recruit others to read it, too. I was among those others, and I told them off. I raised my concern to my boss at the time, and can you guess what he told me? He said Necronomicon was approved reading if it didn’t affect job performance,” our source said.

In July 2024, our source was suddenly reassigned to the US embassy in Albania.

He told RRN he felt the “unfavorable” reassignment was retaliatory punishment for continually denouncing demonism in the Berlin office.

“Pack your shit, you’re on the next flight to Albania, that’s what I was told,” he said.

“I can’t say if it’s coincidence or not, but this happened the day after Kamala Harris replaced fake Biden.”

But even the remote office in Triana, Albania—home to only nine State Department personnel—was no sanctuary from the pervasive spread of satanism.

Two days following his arrival, he was asked to participate in a “sacred ritual” that involved burning a life-size effigy of President Donald Trump.

“As it was told to me, it would summon an avatar of Mephistopheles, who would stop Trump Trum’s 2024 presidential bid. I didn’t join in, and three weeks later, I was back in Washington,” the source said.

“Thank God almighty that Trump won and that I still had my job,” our source added.

“I know I’m not the only God-fearing person they tried to indoctrinate. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who shared what I know with the administration.”

In closing, he said he believes countless evildoers still lurk within the State Department and that many are pretending to be MAGA to conceal their satanic allegiance.

“I’ve talked to Secretary of State Rubio’s staff, and I know the president’s EO is geared toward exposing and firing all these devil worshipers,” he said.