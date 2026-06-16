By Gergana Krasteva | Will Miller | Joe Mannion

June 16, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has revealed that the “Great Deal” with Iran is set to be signed on Friday and will reopen the embattled Strait of Hormuz – as he declares “let the oil flow!”

The president said that as part of a deal ending the monthslong conflict, he will be lifting the US’ naval blockade.

President Donald Trump says a peace deal is set to be signed today. AP

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. AP

Oil prices have sharply fallen as a result of the announcement, with Brent crude – the global benchmark – trading at nearly 5 per cent less than beforehand.

Pakistan says the agreement is set to be signed in Switzerland on Friday, around three and a half months after President Trump’s Operation Epic Fury.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote: “Congratulations to all!

“I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.

“Ships of the World, start your engines.”

Heralding the deal in a later post, he added: “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace.

“With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!”

Smoke rises as a result of an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday. Reuters

The deal’s official framework is yet to be confirmed, but a 60-day ceasefire is expected to be agreed while the warring nations iron out the finer details.

Iranian state TV Mehr News Agency shared a 14-point memorandum it claims is included.

Those terms include a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon, lifting of the US and Iranian blockades in the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days and a reiteration of the regime’s commitment to not produce nukes.

Other points include the US’ withdrawal of troops from Iran, commitment not to increase forces in the region or impose new sanctions and ending sanctions on Iranian oil.

Neither country has officially confirmed these specific points yet.

Sir Keir Starmer has since welcomed the US-Iran peace deal as a “hugely important step forward in ending the war,” and said the strait must remain “fully and permanently open”.

A joint statement from E4 leaders Britain, France, Germany and Italy read:

“Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. We stand ready to work with the U.S., Iran and the IAEA to this end.”

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has been mediating the peace negotiations, was the first to announce the deal on X.

“Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” he wrote.

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit on June 13, 2026. AFP

A series of meetings will follow to lay the foundation for technical talks and the official signing ceremony, Sharif added.

Iran‘s Fars news agency reported that the regime was preparing to attack Israel after earlier strikes on Beirut.

President Trump’s “last-minute concessions” on Lebanon’s territorial integrity led to the deal, the agency claimed.

This comes after President Trump lashed out at Israel’s Prime Minister – telling him: “What the f*** are you doing” in a dramatic phone call after the deadly bombardments on Lebanon.

He recalled his conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with Axios: “Why did Bibi have to do a f***ing attack?

“I was so p****d off. I let him know. He has no f***ing judgement. I let him know that.”

Israel’s strikes on Ghobeiry, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed at least two people and injured dozens, came at the 11th hour of the US peace deal with Iran.

President Trump told Fox News that he warned Netanyahu not to carry out further hits on Lebanon – not to provoke Iran – and separately pleaded with the Islamic Republic not to respond with missile fire towards Israel.

Emergency responders inspect the site after an Israeli airstrike hit Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiye. Getty

A woman walks past a banner with a picture of the late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran. Reuters

Earlier, the politician said the attacks “should not have happened” as the US was edging closer to signing the agreement with Iran.

Such attacks by Israeli forces have been a key sticking point in any peace deal between the US and Iran.

Head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, had warned a “strong response is coming”.

He said the strike “once again proved the US is weak without credibility, as it is not even capable of controlling this illegitimate regime”.

Blasting the negotiations, top regime official Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said: “The Zionists’ incursion into Dahiyeh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfil its commitments or the ability to do so.

“By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions. The game of bad cop and good cop is outdated.”

He added: “If you lack the will and ability to fulfil your commitments, then there is no point in talking about continuing down this path.”

A view of what is believed to be a uranium-enrichment facility near Qom, Iran, in a satellite photograph. Reuters

READ MORE:

Iran Deal will be Signed TOMORROW & Strait of Hormuz will Open Immediately after, President Trump says after Months of Conflict

THE ART OF THE DEAL: President Trump Closes in on Iran Agreement that Actually Stops Terrorist Islamic Regime from Getting Nukes

President Trump Declares Iran Peace Deal DONE and Calls Off Strikes... as Israel and Tehran Give VERY Awkward Response

’22 Ships, Late at Night, No Lights’: The President Just Confirmed the Ghost Fleet Running Hormuz

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete.”

POTUS immediately authorized the toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of the U.S. naval blockade.

The deal ends active fighting and includes a 60-day period for further technical negotiations on tougher issues (such as Iran’s nuclear program).

It also involves steps like releasing some frozen Iranian assets and easing certain sanctions on oil sales depending on Iran’s compliance with the deal.

“They NEVER GET A DIME OF AMERICAN TAXPAYER MONEY, EVER, FULL STOP. Not even CLOSE.”

“[Some outlets] literally pick up talking points and PROPAGANDA from the IRGC that has NO SUPPORT in the text of the agreement and no basis in reality!”



The Iranians don’t get a dime unless they behave and change their behavior. And this means that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Vice President JD Vance says the Trump deal says Iran CANNOT FUND TERRORISM or obtain a NUCLEAR WEAPON



Only then and once verified, they can face possible sanctions relief. “It’s written right there in the agreement!” NO $300 BILLION FROM AMERICA!

Plus, the "$300 billion" would NOT come from America; it would come from the Gulf, and it would be investments. NOT US TAX DOLLARS!

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