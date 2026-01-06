By Ethan White

President Trump confirmed it with no hesitation: Delta Force captured Nicolás Maduro alive in a direct U.S. military operation inside Venezuela.

On the morning of January 3, 2026, at around 2:00 a.m. local time, explosions shook Caracas. Witnesses reported low-flying helicopters and violent blasts that rocked multiple government zones.

What they didn’t know at the time was that America’s most elite combat unit — the same unit that brought down Saddam Hussein and neutralized ISIS leaders — had been inserted into Venezuelan airspace under complete radio silence.

This was a takedown. Not a warning.

Maduro, protected by layers of military, cartel guards, foreign mercenaries, and underground panic rooms, was extracted alive, along with his wife.

Both were removed from the country by U.S. military transport. Within hours, Venezuelans took to the streets shouting “Libertad!” and “USA!” from balconies.

The people knew what had happened before the media dared say a word.

The mission was ordered directly by President Donald J. Trump, the actual Commander-in-Chief of the United States in 2026, and executed with absolute precision.

THE UNIT: WHO TOOK MADURO?

Delta Force — officially known as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1st SFOD-D) — operates under JSOC, the Joint Special Operations Command.

They specialize in hostage rescue, counterterrorism, and high-value target extractions. They operate outside conventional battlefields, and they are used when success is the only option.

They carry out missions that shift global power structures.

And they just did it again — inside a sovereign nation, without permission from the United Nations, without asking permission from any foreign diplomats, and without alerting the Deep State assets inside the CIA or Pentagon.

This was a loyalist-only operation, managed by the Department of War, fed intel by trusted factions of the CIA that have been purged of criminal Biden-era operatives since mid-2025.

THE RAID: HOW IT HAPPENED

Maduro was tracked using a combination of satellite thermal imaging, signal intercepts, and human intelligence extracted from cartel informants in Brazil and Colombia who flipped after the fall of Petro’s network in late November.

President Trump authorized a full-scale live simulation to be constructed at Fort Liberty — a replica of Maduro’s compound, including the underground tunnels, safes, and escape routes.

Delta Force rehearsed every movement, every breach point, every extraction step in full detail, for weeks. Operators memorized every stairwell, every reinforced door, every potential ambush location.

The 160th SOAR (Night Stalkers) inserted the team at low altitude.

The operation began with simultaneous charges detonated on multiple entry points to disorient Maduro’s guards and suppress comms.

Within minutes, Delta teams secured the compound, found Maduro and his wife in the underground escape chamber, and extracted them with classified materials and vault contents.

Witnesses in Caracas heard and saw it — but by dawn, there was no official story, no explanation—just silence.

Until President Trump went live.

PRESIDENT TRUMP GOES PUBLIC — FULL CONFIRMATION

On FOX & Friends Weekend, President Trump confirmed the operation directly to the American people:

“Delta Force went in. They got him. They got everything. You wouldn’t believe the vaults, the steel, the equipment they were hiding behind. It was all practiced, planned, and perfect.”

This wasn’t theater. President Trump spoke like a man who had been part of every layer of preparation.

He described the compound in detail, confirmed the use of full-scale training simulations, and made clear that the soldiers involved had begged to be sent in.

“You almost couldn’t hold them back,” he said. “They were ready.”

He called it “the most professional operation in military history” — more advanced than the Iranian strike, more cleaner than the Osama bin Laden raid.

“Everything worked. Everything.”

WHY MADURO?

Maduro was not just a corrupt dictator. He was a keystone.

His regime provided deep logistical support to elite trafficking operations, allowing weapons, oil, biological materials, and even human cargo to move through Venezuelan ports under diplomatic protection.

The military knew. The intelligence services knew. Foreign contractors from Germany, Israel, and Switzerland were embedded in his security detail.

Multiple sources have now confirmed that U.S. operators extracted hard drives, paper records, and surveillance archives during the raid — naming NGOs, banks, and Western diplomats tied to money laundering and black research programs that were camouflaged as “climate aid” and “infrastructure development.”

One folder reportedly contained proof of offshore biotech experiments using children from Venezuela and Colombia, backed by “development grants” from global institutions. Those files are now in U.S. military custody.

WHAT’S NEXT

The capture of Maduro is not the end. It is the trigger.

GITMO has seen military flight activity triple since the night of the raid.

Operators aren’t returning to base. They’re rotating through staging points — Honduras, Curaçao, Panama. Teams are moving. Supplies are moving.

And the media is still silent.

South America is being cut off from the elite’s escape routes.

Asset seizures have already begun. Oil rigs with Deep State links are being “decommissioned.” Major Venezuelan military officials are surrendering to President Trump’s emissaries with sealed files and classified material.

This isn’t just a raid. It’s an invasion.

Not for conquest. For cleanup.

President Trump is not broadcasting warnings. He is executing judgment.

The files captured during the raid are already being reviewed by military courts and special intelligence units. At least eight sealed indictments tied to Maduro’s government have been reopened as of January 4.

The mission to capture Maduro was a demonstration. And the message is this:

You are not safe. Not in bunkers. Not in compounds. Not in exile.

President Trump’s military is not negotiating. It is dismantling an empire.

And Maduro was just the beginning.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. SPECIAL FORCES, specifically Delta Force, conducted a high-stakes raid in Caracas, Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The operation, dubbed “Absolute Resolve,” involved elite operators from the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) who were transported to a heavily fortified military base where Maduro was located.

President Trump later described the raid in detail, noting that Delta Force “bum rushed” Maduro’s secure residence so quickly that he was apprehended while still in bed, blindfolded, handcuffed, and dressed in gray sweatpants before being airlifted out.

The raid was preceded by a series of U.S. strikes on Venezuelan targets, including drug-carrying vessels, and involved support from F-35 jets, a naval quarantine, and a communications blackout to prevent resistance.

Maduro now faces narco-terrorism charges in the U.S., and President Trump has stated that the U.S. will effectively “run” Venezuela in the aftermath to address what he described as Deep State influences and socialist failures.

