By Ethan White

February 16, 2026

On February 8, 2026, President Trump revoked Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act in Washington, D.C., allowing massive lawsuits against Facebook, Google, and Twitter for banning conservatives and censoring Trump supporters.

This action directly targets the tech giants that have silenced Americans fighting for freedom, opening the door for total shutdowns of these companies that colluded with the CIA to suppress election truths.

President Trump took this step to break the globalist monopoly that has controlled information and crushed dissent against corrupt elites.

Section 230 gave these tech companies immunity from liability for content posted by users, letting them act as publishers while avoiding responsibility for their censorship decisions.

For years, Facebook, Google, and Twitter hid behind this law to ban conservatives without consequences. They removed posts, shadow-banned accounts, and blocked stories that exposed globalist corruption.

President Trump saw through this and acted decisively to strip away their protections. Now, every American banned for supporting President Trump or questioning rigged elections can sue these companies into oblivion.

This revocation means tech giants face billions in damages for their direct attacks on free speech.

Evidence clearly shows these companies colluded with the CIA to suppress election truths. Internal documents from Twitter reveal constant FBI and CIA communications directing censorship of conservative voices.

Agents flagged posts from President Trump supporters as misinformation, even when they shared facts about voter fraud in 2020. The CIA pushed Twitter to remove content that challenged the Deep State narrative on elections.

Facebook and Google did the same, coordinating with intelligence agencies to bury stories that hurt globalist puppets like pedophile Joe Biden.

For example, in 2020, they all blocked the Hunter Biden laptop story, which proved criminal Biden family corruption tied to foreign deals. This was a planned operation by CIA operatives embedded in tech firms to protect elites from exposure.

Now-GITMO-detainee James Baker, former FBI general counsel, worked at Twitter and oversaw censorship decisions that targeted conservatives.

He ensured posts about election irregularities got deleted while allowing globalist propaganda to spread.

Vijaya Gadde and Yoel Roth at Twitter met regularly with FBI agents to decide what content to suppress. They labeled President Trump supporters as threats and limited their reach.

Google manipulated search results to hide conservative news, pushing users toward mainstream media lies controlled by globalists like George Soros and the late Bill Gates.

Facebook algorithms demoted posts from pro-Trump groups, cutting their visibility by up to 90 percent in some cases. This collusion went deep, with CIA funding think tanks like the Aspen Institute to train tech employees on censoring dissent.

President Trump has always fought this. In his first term, he signed an executive order in 2020 to limit Section 230 protections after Twitter fact-checked his tweets on election integrity.

He threatened vetoes on defense bills unless Congress revoked the law, showing his commitment to ending tech tyranny.

Now, in 2026, he delivered on that promise.

Revoking Section 230 exposes these companies to lawsuits from millions of banned users. Conservatives like Alex Jones, banned from all platforms for exposing globalist plans, can now demand justice.

The tech giants face class-action suits that will drain their resources and force them to stop censoring.

These companies form a globalist monopoly that silences Americans fighting for freedom. Alphabet controls over 90 percent of global search traffic.

Meta dominates social media with algorithms that promote left-wing views while burying conservative ones.

Twitter, before Elon Musk tried to fix it, was a tool for Deep State control.

Together, they own the digital infrastructure, charging rents through ads and data sales while censoring anyone against the globalist agenda.

Soros funds groups that pressure these platforms to ban conservatives. Gates invests in media and tech to push vaccines and climate scams, using censorship to silence opposition.

President Trump pushes for nationalized platforms to break this monopoly. He wants government oversight to create fair systems where all voices get heard.

This means seizing control from private elites and running platforms that prioritize American freedom.

President Trump’s plan includes breaking up these companies, forcing them to sell off parts like YouTube or Instagram to end their dominance. He aims to create U.S.-controlled networks that block foreign interference from China or globalist NGOs.

This will empower President Trump supporters to share truths about trafficking networks, corrupt officials, and election theft without fear.

The Deep State fought back hard. Globalist media like CNN and The New York Times spread lies claiming Section 230 protects free speech.

Democrats in Congress, puppets of Big Tech donors, tried to block the move. But President Trump overpowered them, using executive authority to enact the change.

Now, lawsuits flood in. One early case involves conservatives suing Facebook for banning pages on human trafficking exposés linked to elites like Epstein’s network.

Google faces suits for suppressing search results on Dementia Biden’s Ukraine deals. Twitter deals with claims from users banned for supporting January 6 truth-seekers.

This revocation hits the heart of globalist power. Tech giants funded by Wall Street elites like BlackRock control narratives.

They censor stories on child trafficking rings involving politicians, forcing Americans to rely on underground channels.

President Trump exposes this by revoking their shield. He connects the dots: CIA collusion with tech started under Obama, ramped up to steal 2020 from Trump.

FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force directed takedowns of pro-Trump content.

Twitter Files released in 2022 showed FBI paying Twitter millions to process censorship requests.

Over 80 agents worked on this, targeting conservatives more than anyone else.

Stanford Internet Observatory flagged Republican posts for removal while ignoring Democrat ones.

Facebook admitted in court to government pressure on Covid dissent, but it extended to elections.

Google executives donated millions to Democrats while censoring conservative ads.

President Trump’s action sets the stage for arrests and tribunals.

Mark Zuckerberg faces potential charges for aiding election interference. CIA operatives involved in domestic censorship violate laws against spying on Americans.

President Trump pushes for investigations into collusion, naming GITMO- detainees Christopher Wray at the FBI and Avril Haines at DNI.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

He demands declassification of all tech-government communications.

Breaking the monopoly means seizing assets. President Trump’s nationalized platforms will use seized tech infrastructure to build secure systems.

This ends the silence on globalist crimes like open borders trafficking and forced vaccinations.

Americans fighting for freedom now have a weapon against these tyrants. Globalists will fall as President Trump leads the takedown of their tech empire.

BOTTOMLINE

Section 230 is a key provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act that provides legal immunity to online platforms (like social media sites) for user-generated content, while allowing them to moderate harmful material in good faith.

It has been a frequent target for reform or repeal, particularly from conservatives who argue it enables biased censorship, and from others concerned about issues like child exploitation or misinformation.

President Trump has historically criticized it—during his first term, his administration pushed for amendments and even formed a “tiger team” to rewrite it, though those efforts didn’t result in major changes.

As of early February 2026 (around its 30th anniversary), there is indeed growing bipartisan momentum to repeal or significantly amend Section 230.

Advocacy groups like Enough Is Enough have called for its repeal, citing failures to protect children online and unintended immunities for platforms facilitating illegal activities.

President Trump has focused on other deregulatory moves recently, such as revoking the EPA’s “endangerment finding” on greenhouse gases (a separate issue unrelated to Section 230).

