Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twig's avatar
Twig
1m

TOO LATE TRUMP!! Payments need to be made now before Christmas! What part of most people are in great need NOW!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture