By Cassandra MacDonald

July 15, 2026

Speaking to reporters at the White House alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday, President Trump addressed questions about why FBI agents had been seen at Graham’s home following his death on Saturday.

President Trump told reporters he was unsure why the FBI was investigating the matter, noting that Graham had a genetic health issue similar to what claimed his father’s life at roughly the same age.

“I wish he took better care of himself. I say, you can solve that problem,” President Trump said. “His father had a very similar problem, as you know. It’s very unique.”

President Trump continued, “At first, I heard it was clogged arteries. Because he did have clogged arteries. He had a problem with that. I wish he took better care of himself. I say, you can solve that problem. But what happened is actually something that’s very hard to detect. It was not related to any blockage. It was a totally different thing. And supposedly, and I watched all the medical reports, I’ve had the doctors from the White House come in and explain what happened. This is something that is almost undetectable, and if it happens there’s not much you can do about it.”

“Sounds unfortunate, but there’s not much you can do about it,” the president continued.

“If you look at his father, he died of the same thing at about the same age. So, they say it’s almost undetectable. You can detect it by if you have a very bad back — that’s a sign. That’s a bad sign. So, if anybody has a bad back, it’s a pretty rough thing to think about, but that’s one of the primary signs. And he would tell me he had a bad back, and little did anyone realize it was [inaudible]. And when that bursts, which it did, it burst, there’s not much. I don’t see a lot of evil there.”

President Trump acknowledged the conspiracy theories surrounding Graham’s death but pushed back against the idea of criminality, saying he did not believe the FBI needed to be involved in that way.

“I know there’s all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I don’t think the FBI— I think the FBI is wasting their time if they’re doing that,” President Trump said.

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed the bureau is assisting local authorities with the investigation into Graham’s death and has made “every necessary resource available.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, FBI agents were also seen at Graham’s Washington, D.C., home after the senator passed away.

FBI and Violent Crimes Taskforce Spotted Outside Home of Senator Lindsey Graham

Graham’s office had initially described the cause as a brief and sudden illness, with paramedics responding to what was reported as a cardiac arrest call at his residence.

READ MORE:

FBI Sources Say Bureau Suspects Foul Play in Senator Lindsey Graham’s Sudden Death

The FBI Has a Big Problem, say Bureau Sources.

Deep State in Panic: Group of Former National Security and FBI Officials Pen Open Letter Blasting FBI Director Kash Patel Over Ongoing Purge at the Bureau

Six Out Of Seven Executive Assistant Directors and 25 Special Agents in Charge Out at FBI According to FBI Whistleblower

BOTTOMLINE

FBI agents (along with other federal personnel) were reported at Graham’s Capitol Hill residence as part of the inquiry into the sudden death. Online conspiracy theories quickly emerged questioning whether foul play was involved.

In response to questions about the FBI’s involvement, President Trump stated that the agency would be “wasting their time” if it were pursuing conspiracy theories about Graham’s death. He downplayed any suggestion of nefarious activity and attributed the death to Graham’s health issues.

President Trump also noted that he had spoken with Graham by phone hours before his death. Graham reportedly sounded “a little tired” but was otherwise fine and was discussing legislation (including the SAVE America Act).

The story reflects a mix of official medical findings, law enforcement activity in response to the sudden death, and political commentary amid circulating speculation.

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