By Ryan Mancini

November 20, 2026

President Trump on Wednesday said he does not need Russia and China’s help to conclude the Iran war, before meeting with the leaders of both countries for an unprecedented summit in China the following day.

“Well, you know, we don’t need any help,” President Trump told Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich while in Shenzhen, China.

“We’ve defeated [Iran’s] navy, we’ve defeated their air force, we’ve defeated their anti-aircraft. Their missiles are down to about 12 –– they still have some missiles, but they’re down to about 12, 13 percent of what they were.”

“And they want to make a deal,” he added.

“So, I don’t need help. I mean, I’m not going to go and ask them for help.”

President Trump said Iran has treated the U.S. “very well” and that they “haven’t fired, they haven’t put ships in the water.”

The president did not acknowledge the Iranian strikes on a U.S. air base in Kuwait on Wednesday or multiple one-way drone attacks on a U.S. radar facility in Bahrain on Tuesday, following similar strikes — including a U.S. strike on Qeshm Island — late last week.

Iran has ramped up its attacks on U.S. targets and allies in the region after both sides have largely held off on retaliatory strikes since September. Washington and Tehran have sought a diplomatic end to the war, which began on Feb. 28.

President Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a historic 90-minute trilateral meeting.

All three leaders released a four-point “peace declaration“ calling for promoting reforms at the United Nations “so that it may respond more effectively to global challenges.”

The declaration added “that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction” and reaffirmed that a nuclear war must never be fought.

The leaders also said they intend to “increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations.”

President Trump told reporters before the summit that he wanted to discuss the Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war with Xi and Putin.

China and Russia have both supported Iran by buying its oil, reportedly providing intelligence and maintaining trade ties to help Tehran resist U.S. military and economic pressure.

Both countries have denied aiding Iran in its fight against the U.S.

President Trump received a boost of support from some Republican lawmakers back home, but others hope the president knows that, as Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said, “China and Russia are not our friends, though.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who will be leaving the Senate in January for Alabama’s governor’s mansion, previously told The Hill that he did not care who President Trump is meeting with, “we’ve got to get this over with,” referring to the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

“They’re all involved in some form or fashion,” Tuberville said.

“So you bring all the leaders of the world together and try to work it out. I mean, I’d rather him do that than sit over here and worry about air traffic control.”

READ MORE:

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Tells Israel to Brace for Impact as Fears of Renewed Iran War Emerge

European Weaklings Just Handed President Trump the Perfect Excuse to Blow Up NATO – And They’ve Only Got Themselves to Blame!

IRAN IS LOSING THIS WAR, AND THE GLOBAL BALANCE OF POWER IS SHIFTING

President Trump Torches Democrats as ‘America’s Greatest Enemy’ After ‘The Death of Iran’

BOTTOMLINE

The Iran conflict (often described as a U.S.-Israeli war involving strikes that began around February 28, 2026) was ongoing, with intermittent escalations, attacks on U.S. assets in the region (e.g., bases in Kuwait and Bahrain), and stalled diplomacy.

China and Russia have long economic and political ties to Iran (including oil purchases by China), though both have denied direct military assistance in the fighting; President Trump has previously downplayed such support.⁠

The subsequent ~90-minute Trump-Xi-Putin meeting produced a four-point joint “Declaration toward Peace” covering UN reform, increased refined petroleum supplies, limits on ICC-style jurisdiction over state officials, and a reaffirmation that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought” plus dialogue on nuclear risks and non-proliferation.

It did not specifically resolve the Iran conflict or mention it by name in the joint text (though President Trump raised preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon).⁠

The statement fits President Trump’s public posture of projecting U.S. military success and preference for a direct or U.S.-led resolution rather than relying on mediation from Beijing or Moscow.

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