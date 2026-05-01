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Paul Charles's avatar
Paul Charles
6h

As a reporter based in Rome said, Meloney the Phoney. Most of Europe is sold out to the Globalists. It's easy for them, they have always been Socialist countries over taxing their people. I wonder if the people will wake up to the fact the governments there are now going to make Europe virtual police state under totalitarian rule? I say pull all troops out of Europe. The elite have "followed the money" there for their benefit, not the people and no longer are our allies. Make the withdrawal sooner than later.

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