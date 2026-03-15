By ELIZABETH HAIGH, SHANNON MCGUIGAN, ELEANOR MANN & OLIVIA CHRISTIE

March 16, 2026

President Donald Trump has said he will keep ‘bombing the hell’ out of Iran amid threats from Tehran to kidnap American troops following overnight strikes on its vital oil export hub Kharg Island.

Iran retaliated by striking a major oil hub in the UAE, with plumes of black smoke seen billowing into the skies above the port of Fujairah following a drone attack today.

Former Iranian foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki has also threatened to ‘capture’ US forces if they attempt to seize oil infrastructure in Kharg Island.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the US ‘hideouts’ in the UAE are ‘legitimate’ targets after President Trump attacked the export terminal.

It comes after President Trump said last night that the US had ‘totally obliterated’ all military targets in ‘Iran’s crown jewel’, Kharg Island.

Today he appealed to countries including the UK to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz as he claimed Iran has been ‘totally obliterated’.

President Trump says, ‘US Will Bomb the Hell Out of Iran’ and Pledges to Open Strait of Hormuz

President Trump has pledged that the US will ‘keep bombing the hell out of Iran’ as he hit out again at the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and called for the UK’s help.

In a new post on Truth Social, President Trump claimed ‘many countries’ are set to send ‘warships’ to ensure shipping can resume in the strait.

Following a series of strikes overnight which targeted military infrastructure on Kharg Island, the President added that Iran is now ‘totally decapitated’.

READ MORE:

CRUDE AWAKENING: Navy Seals, Saudi Commandos & Thunderbolt Jets… How President Trump Could Take Iran’s ‘Oil Island’ in Most Dangerous Raid Ever

President Trump Deploys 5,000 Marines into Hormuz Tinderbox as Boots on the Ground Fears Grow after 13 US Troops Die in Iran War Carnage

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Says Iran’s Defense Industrial Base Nearing Complete Destruction

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has publicly stated that the US will continue “bombing the hell” out of Iranian targets in response to Tehran’s threats to abduct American military personnel.

This stems from recent US airstrikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, which President Trump described as “totally obliterated” in terms of military assets.

The strikes were part of a broader US campaign amid ongoing hostilities, including Iran’s retaliatory drone attacks on a UAE oil hub and warnings from Iranian officials.

US officials have speculated about potential ground operations, including seizing Kharg Island’s oil resources to leverage Iran, with reports of preparations for a Marine amphibious invasion involving up to 2,500 troops.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has affirmed the US is “willing to go as far as we need to,” describing the task as potentially “worse than Afghanistan” due to Iran’s terrain and naval defenses.

This escalation builds on prior US strikes in 2025 that “obliterated” Iranian nuclear sites and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with President Trump warning of repeats if Iran rebuilds.

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