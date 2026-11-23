November 23, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to strike a "permanent" nuclear deal with Iran.
President Trump, 80, made the remarks during a telephone interview on Fox News' Saturday in America w/ Kayleigh McEnany, where he spoke about the unpopular Iran war amid concerns about an imminent fresh wave of fighting after the November midterms.
During the phone call interview, President Trump revealed his intention to reach a deal to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon that will be upheld indefinitely, regardless of who is at the helm of the White House.
However, he admitted that it has been difficult for his administration to reach a diplomatic solution with its counterparts in Tehran.
“We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day,” President Trump bemoaned, describing Iran's new leadership as "probably... more reasonable" but still "very very difficult" to negotiate with.
During the interview, he also bragged about stopping eight wars, prompting Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Machado to hand over the award plaque to him.
He also argued that he ushered in the “ultimate regime change” after wiping out two regimes in Iran, describing its current figureheads as the nation’s “third group” of leaders.
He went on to declare that he will reach an agreement with Iran that will remain untouchable to future U.S. presidents.
“What I’m doing is I’m going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I wouldn’t make a deal that is going to be permanent,” he said.
“I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon.”
A day prior, President Trump pointed the finger at Iran for high fuel prices, which he argued were the result of Tehran’s resistance to striking a deal on his terms.
“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” President Trump told reporters during a press conference on Friday after his trip to China.
“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years. They’ve been b----------- people for 51 years.”
During the press conference, President Trump also addressed concerns about growing reports claiming Tehran is making a “dirty bomb” to launch at Washington.
“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it. We will not allow that,” President Trump said.
The press conference on Friday came after President Trump had a historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.
President Trump claimed that the world leader trio agreed to de-escalate amid growing threats of nuclear war.
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BOTTOMLINE
President Trump said he intends to secure a permanent agreement with Iran that would prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons, one designed to outlast future U.S. presidents.
This refers to the joint U.S.-Israeli military operations that began around February 28, 2026, which killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials (with subsequent waves targeting additional leadership).
The conflict has involved ongoing tensions, including issues around the Strait of Hormuz, with intermittent diplomacy and earlier interim arrangements or memoranda of understanding.
President Trump has previously oscillated between emphasizing a deal and stating that one is not needed, amid continued low-level hostilities and reports of possible further military options.
The remarks prioritize blocking Iran’s nuclear path over explicit regime change as a primary goal.
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Impeach remove.
Arrest them all . The entire administration. Ankle bracelets at the least.
They are sadists. Traitors
Hegseth
Get that man out of solitary confinement.
Abolish ice now.
They are hiding together on military housing.
Arrest them.
No forgiveness. Abolish ice too.
Forgive your family. Tell your story. It doesn’t matter. They know everything about you. Where you came from. All about you. If you’re indigenous please your story too . This was your land we stole.
The wealthy have made us slaves to their sadisim. . They are going to take everything. Run with your hard work.
They are going to set us back. Take it away unless we stop them.
This isn’t republican or democratic. Both guilty. Find the good ones .
This happens soon. Write anything important. Phone numbers
Everything. Your story on paper. They sped it up. Wee need to say we are all American.
The constitution means something.
We don’t sell out to traitors.
We don’t sacrifice our sons so the wealthy can make money off our sons and daughters.
Listen to Dylan we are the masters of war
We have been brainwashed. They slowlywly took our memory. Years since Iran contra . Like long before. Epstein. The files.
Hegseth is giving our troops ketamine wafers. They are Likley trying it in Venezuela 🇻🇪 first. They are trying to put our money in a bit coin tether I think. Manage is. Like we are babies. We need to take our countries back. It’s everywhere. North Korea . China
Russia
They want us to suffer. While they make money . It’s not enough they need to see pain. Ice
Pain . The cruelty is the point. They are taking children. The faaa blackout. Probably bringing the children women. Men . To do horrible things to . The island bunker.
It’s full of bomb shelters.
Epstein. Since Reagan . Earlier. The crusades.
Killing for what? Why do we need to hate and to kill each other.
Why do we need to starve and leave “3d world countries to die. Elon .
You guys suck . Not good genes evil ones
Generations . This have been planned. They stole immigrants out them who knows where. Bunkers . The ballroom. The island d though they were going to hurt them there we need to help or European friends. Putin Zee Kim Jung not our friends. Thaiwan . China they are going to take them. Who are we to let these assholes invade nations.
God damn we are all American.
Start acting like it. We have work trust the helpers. Adam kinzinger.
James talerico
Adam Hamilton .
The bulwark.
Sarah longwell
JD . The name of my fiive .
Woke bill kris Tim miller . Find the helpers . Remember Mr rogers .
Help make sure your neighbors have enough. None of us need so much.
These homeless. It’s pouring. Maybe that seawall will take some of them.
Please take back your identity.
I am Mary Shepard.
I am an American of Latvian on mom’s side and English, Irish, German, dad’s side.
We are killing this planet. 🌎
We are tearing up the rightful peoples land , for what. Sacred land. Plants they will never be replaced. Oak flats .
My son lives with me. I think he knew first.
I have 2 . Sons 24 &28 . Chris and his girlfriend Emily live with me. Without their help I couldn’t stay. I want you to please wake up. We need to get this children. Whoever they took off our streets disappeared. They are in danger. ‼️
Please look for the helpers
All remember Mr Roger’s neighborhood
Sarah kinzinger
They figured out a long time ago. If this old arms to both sides they could make more money. See us slowly suffering. Sadists from long lines. Bessant all throughout the world. Europe and Thaiwan needs help Ukraine is holding.
WAKE UP All
The airplane bail outs
The housing crash
Money grabs
There is enough on this earth for all of us. We are al people. We all deserve better.
Heads-up, Iran — POTUS’ “deals” rely on his word which has proven to be worthless.