By Falyn Stempler

November 23, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to strike a "permanent" nuclear deal with Iran.

President Trump, 80, made the remarks during a telephone interview on Fox News' Saturday in America w/ Kayleigh McEnany, where he spoke about the unpopular Iran war amid concerns about an imminent fresh wave of fighting after the November midterms.

During the phone call interview, President Trump revealed his intention to reach a deal to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon that will be upheld indefinitely, regardless of who is at the helm of the White House.

However, he admitted that it has been difficult for his administration to reach a diplomatic solution with its counterparts in Tehran.

“We make a deal, and then they break the deal the next day,” President Trump bemoaned, describing Iran's new leadership as "probably... more reasonable" but still "very very difficult" to negotiate with.

During the interview, he also bragged about stopping eight wars, prompting Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Machado to hand over the award plaque to him.

He also argued that he ushered in the “ultimate regime change” after wiping out two regimes in Iran, describing its current figureheads as the nation’s “third group” of leaders.

He went on to declare that he will reach an agreement with Iran that will remain untouchable to future U.S. presidents.

“What I’m doing is I’m going to make it so that if we have an incompetent president in four years or 15 years or 20 years, I wouldn’t make a deal that is going to be permanent,” he said.

“I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon.”

A day prior, President Trump pointed the finger at Iran for high fuel prices, which he argued were the result of Tehran’s resistance to striking a deal on his terms.

“They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me,” President Trump told reporters during a press conference on Friday after his trip to China.

“We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years. They’ve been b----------- people for 51 years.”

During the press conference, President Trump also addressed concerns about growing reports claiming Tehran is making a “dirty bomb” to launch at Washington.

“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it. We will not allow that,” President Trump said.

The press conference on Friday came after President Trump had a historic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

President Trump claimed that the world leader trio agreed to de-escalate amid growing threats of nuclear war.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump said he intends to secure a permanent agreement with Iran that would prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons, one designed to outlast future U.S. presidents.

This refers to the joint U.S.-Israeli military operations that began around February 28, 2026, which killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials (with subsequent waves targeting additional leadership).

The conflict has involved ongoing tensions, including issues around the Strait of Hormuz, with intermittent diplomacy and earlier interim arrangements or memoranda of understanding.

President Trump has previously oscillated between emphasizing a deal and stating that one is not needed, amid continued low-level hostilities and reports of possible further military options.

The remarks prioritize blocking Iran’s nuclear path over explicit regime change as a primary goal.⁠

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