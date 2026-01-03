By Georgie English

January 3, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump says he has captured Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro after ordering “large-scale” airstrikes.

Multiple explosions ripped through Caracas and other sites after the US launched strikes using Black Hawk helicopters and Chinooks.

President Donald Trump has ordered US airstrikes on Venezuela with explosions ripping through the capital. X

A column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning in Caracas, Venezuela. Reuters

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro alongside his wife Cilia Flores. IVAN ALVARADO

Confirming that President Maduro has been “flown out of the country”, President Trump hailed the “successful” blitz following weeks of escalating tensions.

President Trump said on Truth Social:

What we know about the strikes so far…

President Donald Trump launches US airstrikes on Venezuela

Maduro was captured by the US military and flown out of the country

At least seven explosions were reported across Caracas

Power shut off across parts of the capital

Civilian and military sites reportedly hit

President Maduro declared a state of emergency when the bombs first dropped as he accused President Trump of attacking civilian and military sites.

A series of huge eruptions hit Caracas just before 1 am this morning as President Trump’s air force descended on the capital.

Witnesses on the ground said they heard the terrifying buzz of low-flying airplanes before eruptions lit up the city.

Columns of smoke and flames could be seen in videos recorded at the scene.

At least seven explosions were reported in a matter of minutes.

Venezuela’s government said they “reject, repudiate and denounce” the “extremely serious military aggression” by the US.

They added that all social and political forces should “activate mobilization plans”.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the immediate deployment of military forces across the country as he called for a united front against “the worst aggression” ever against Venezuela.”

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez warned the US that they must send proof of life of Maduro immediately.

Power in the south of the capital was shut off after the first explosions were reported at around 1:50 am.

Several columns of smoke were seen billowing across Caracas. X

Pedestrians run after blasts and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas. AP

The Generalísimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base is said to have been impacted with another one of the targets.

A strike reportedly also hit Fort Tiuna which is where the Venezuelan ministry of defense is stationed.

El Volcan and the La Guaira Port – one of the main ports in Venezuela – were also struck, say local reports.

Venezuela’s military were seen patrolling Maduro’s presidential palace after reports of the strikes were first heard.

Armoured vehicles were spotted rolling towards the heavily guarded Miraflores property.

President Trump has repeatedly promised to launch land operations in Venezuela.

He has spent the past few months urging President Maduro to flee the nation or face the wrath of the US military.

The US embassy in Caracas has urged all citizens to shelter in place and avoid traveling at all costs.

Colombian President Petro appeared to pin the attacks on President Trump as he said: “Right now they are bombing Caracas.

“Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela. They are bombing with missiles.”

America’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now said all US flights over Venezuela have been halted over a “potentially hazardous situation”.

Iran – another of President Trump’s global enemies – condemned the “American military attack”.

Russia called the US military action as “deeply concerning and condemnable”.

The overnight strikes mark the second time in just days that President Trump has launched ground strikes on Venezuela.

Secret strikes on a drug port in Maracaibo were reported on Christmas Eve.

The drone attacks were hailed by President Trump as a “very hard blow” to tyrant Maduro’s regime.

President Trump has remained tight-lipped over how he pulled off the overnight strikes with some inside sources claiming it was actually carried out by CIA operatives.

The US president has previously authorized the use of covert CIA action in Caracas as part of a pressure campaign on Maduro.

President Trump is expected to spend the first part of 2026 with a main goal of ending Maduro’s reign of power in the South American nation.

A fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas. AFP

Smoke rises from La Carlota airport following explosions. AP

Soldiers guard the area around the Miraflores presidential palace after the explosions. AP

President Trump is said to be aiming to bankrupt Maduro’s cartel through strikes on drug boats, shipping warehouses and air bases.

Maduro has been accused of funding his nation through the use of drug sales across to the US.

But in recent months, the US has been able to plug many of these cocaine deliveries from taking place.

A naval and air blockade has been imposed off the coast of Venezuela meaning any vessel trying to smuggle narcotics is quickly targeted.

This has left drugs piling up at storage points – the exact spots where the CIA are expected to continue to hit in the coming weeks and months.

The US hopes as the money drains out of Venezuela then it will weaken Maduro’s control over the army and his generals before they turn on him.

Maduro has been attempting to ramp up international support in recent weeks.

He has called on Vladimir Putin to help fund any looming war efforts.

Just hours before the airstrikes, the president even met with a Chinese delegation in Venezuela who had visited on behalf of Xi Jinping.

President Trump says the US has captured Maduro. PA

