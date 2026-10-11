By Jack Phillips

October 11, 2026

President Donald Trump said on Oct. 6 that he could “very easily” send out $5,000 dividend payments if Republicans are able to keep both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the forthcoming midterm elections.

President Trump made the proposal to send the payments during a Republican rally in Dallas last month.

His administration has also sent out payments to people receiving Medicare and to consumers who he said were overcharged in Affordable Care Act health insurance exchanges.

When asked on Oct. 6 by a reporter at the White House about the dividend proposal, the president said, “It’ll work out very easily.”

“It’s going to work out very well, just like we got $1,776 for our military,” he said, referring to $1,776 “warrior dividend” payments that he authorized last year.

A reporter also asked the president: “How would you ensure that all that money would be spent domestically? How would you track all that?”

In response, President Trump suggested that because Republicans generally support his tariffs, the payments would go out.

“Democrats can’t do the dividend because they don’t do tariffs. Therefore, the country is gonna go bankrupt,” he said.

Other than earlier citing economic growth, President Trump has not elaborated on how he might pay for those payments amid Democratic and some Republican criticism that they would cost too much, increasing the national deficit and causing more inflation.

President Trump previously told CBS News that he believes that he doesn’t need Congress to authorize the payments. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a September CNN interview that he assumed that lawmakers would need to get involved.

The Oct. 6 comments reiterate President Trump’s mid-September pledge in a bid to shore up Republican House and Senate candidates with weeks to go before the midterms, which are slated for Nov. 3.

Republicans currently control the House, with 218 seats to Democrats’ 214 seats.

Despite several GOP victories during recent state redistricting efforts, Democrats are widely forecast to reclaim the House.

However, at the same time, Republicans are expected to retain their majority in the Senate, where they hold 53 seats. GOP candidates have been slipping in the polls in Maine, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas in recent days, polls have shown.

Recent surveys have suggested that the economy is among the top concerns for Americans ahead of the midterms, with Pew Research saying that those issues have been the driving political force this cycle for 29 percent of Americans.

The figure aligns with recent data from Gallup and other pollsters.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has moved to send out one-time $90 payments to 20 million seniors receiving Medicare.

He also said last week that $500 rebate payments were sent out to nearly 1 million people across more than two dozen states who he said were overcharged under the criminal Biden administration-led healthcare exchanges.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last month said in an NBC interview that the $5,000 payments would not be derived from tax revenue or increasing the national debt, which was more than $40 trillion as of Sept. 28.

President Trump’s $5,000 Dividends for Americans Won’t Rely on Taxpayer Funds, Lutnick Says

The Trump administration, Lutnick said, could “earn the money that President Donald Trump wants to pay out, not from the deficit and not from taxpayers.”

READ MORE:

President Trump Promises $5,000 ‘Dividend’ to U.S. Citizens if Republicans Win Midterms

President Donald Trump Says Congress Not Needed to Issue $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks

President Trump Announces $1,776 ‘Warrior Dividends’ to Military Members — Here’s What Service Members Need to Know

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has repeatedly claimed that sending $5,000 “Trump Dividend” payments to every adult U.S. citizen would “work out very easily” (or be “easy”) if Republicans retain control of both the House and Senate in the November 2026 midterms.

POTUS Trump pledged that, if the GOP keeps both chambers, he would issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult citizen—framed like a company cash distribution to shareholders, or similar to the $1,776 “Warrior Dividend” military bonus he authorized earlier.

The only stated condition is that the money must be spent in the United States.

Estimates put the price tag at roughly $1.2 trillion (based on ~240–245 million adult U.S. citizens at $5,000 each).

President Trump has described it as “approximately $1 trillion” and “very handleable,” citing strong tariff revenue, economic success, and claims of massive private investment (e.g., “$21 trillion” invested in the U.S. in recent months).

In short, President Trump has presented the idea as straightforward and fully affordable due to economic and tariff gains, while independent reporting, cost estimates, and statements from lawmakers highlight major funding shortfalls, legal requirements, and political hurdles.

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