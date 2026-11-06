By Thomas English

November 6, 2026

President Trump announced Tuesday that he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop US aid to Israel after the end of the year.

More than half of House Democrats vote to cut Israel aid in growing split

“They don’t need it,” President Trump said on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning.

“We give them more than anybody else, and they no longer need it. We’ve been doing it for years. I’ve been doing it, but Israel is a very thriving country. They don’t need it. If they did need it, I would say keep it going.”

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The president said the idea came from Netanyahu himself, suggesting that the agreement was also made to stop Democrats from using US funding to Israel as ammunition to criticize Republicans.

“He brought it up. He brought it up,” President Trump said of the Israeli leader.

“He said, ‘I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid,’ because he understands that this is one of their points of contention.”

President Trump called the roughly $4 billion in aid “the best talking point that these lunatics on the left have.”

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like El-Sayed?” he asked, referring to Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed. who has made Israel aid a flagship issue of his campaign.

“You take that off the table,” President Trump said.

President Trump said the two leaders struck the deal “months ago.”

Netanyahu has been publicly pushing to end the aid since at least January, when he told The Economist he hoped Israel could stop relying on American military funding entirely within a decade.

By May, he was telling CBS’ “60 Minutes” that he didn’t “want to wait for the next Congress.”

Days before Israel’s Oct. 27 election, he went further, telling Israel’s Channel 10 that the aid “won’t keep coming because America has changed, not because Israel has. It’s over and it will be over; it’s just a question of time.”

However, the president insisted that the Jewish state will still be able to buy American weapons.

Asked whether arms sales were also ending, President Trump said, “Oh yes, they can buy whatever they want.”

He also touted new US Patriot and Tomahawk factories in the Tuesday interview, as voters head to the polls to decide control of Congress.

The US gives Israel $3.8 billion a year under a 10-year agreement signed in 2016 that runs through fiscal year 2028.

President Trump did not clarify whether “the end of the year” means the deal will end early.

A giant electoral poster for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party with the slogan “no surrender” is displayed on the facade of a building in Tel Aviv, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.AFP via Getty Images

On the Iran war, President Trump claimed the US had left the country with no navy, no air force and no anti-aircraft defenses.

He confirmed an overnight US strike on an Iranian air-defense site, which he said Iran had spent about two months building.

“As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely,” he said. “Just a minor attack. It wasn’t war.”

US officials told CNN the limited strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, were defensive, with one saying they came in response to Iran firing on an American aircraft.

Asked what comes after Election Day, President Trump said, “I’m not looking to, you know, kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to.”

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump said the US would end roughly $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of 2026, claiming it had been agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (who he said raised the idea).

POTUS Trump framed the move partly in political terms, saying it removes a “bad talking point” used by Democrats (he specifically referenced Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed). He said Netanyahu understood it was a point of contention.⁠

The statement remains an announcement of intent tied to the political calendar; formal changes would still involve executive and potentially congressional processes.

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