By Sayan Bose, Nick Parker, James Halpin & Patrick Harrington

June 24, 2025

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has said that a "complete and total ceasefire" has been "agreed" between Iran and Israel after 12 days of intense bombing.

The president added that the deal was "fully agreed upon between Israel and Iran" and will take place in a phased 24-hour process.

President Trump says a ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and Iran. Credit: AFP

Several missile interceptions by air defense systems seen in Doha

Grab from a footage shared by Iranian state news agency appears to show a missile being launched at Qatar targeting US military base. Credit: IRNA News Agency

President Trump made the announcement just hours after Iran dramatically attacked a US military base in Qatar.

He wrote on Truth Social: It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE."

In a bold claim made during a phone interview with NBC, the president said the truce is "unlimited and I don't believe they will ever be shooting at each other."

A White House official told Reuters that Israel agreed to the ceasefire so long as Iran does not launch fresh attacks.

But Iran said there is "no agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations".

Foreign minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi added: "However, provided the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intentions to continue our response afterwards.

Don dubbed the conflict "THE 12 DAY WAR" and said it could have "gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!"

He said the ceasefire would begin six hours later (5 am UK time) with Iran unilaterally halting all operations.

Israel would follow suit six hours later, and after 12 hours, the war would be considered over.

The Trump-announced peace "deal" came just minutes after several explosions were heard in Tehran from apparent Israeli airstrikes.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance praised President Trump for getting the "[deal] across the finish line.”

In an interview on Fox News that began moments after the president’s announcement, he said: “We were actually working on that just as I left the White House to come over here. So that’s good news, that the president was able to get that across the finish line."

He added that Iran is no more capable of building a nuclear weapon "because we destroyed it."

Earlier, President Trump dismissed the Iranian missile strike targeting the Al Udaid US air base, which houses 10,000 American troops, as "very weak".

All the Iranian missiles were shot down, and no casualties were reported.

But Iran vowed to continue the retaliation after launching a salvo of ballistic missiles targeting the military base in Doha.

President Trump said Iran gave the US advanced warning of attacks on their military base in Qatar

"I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," President Trump wrote on social media.

The president expressed hope that the missile would be the end of Iranian retaliation for US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran said will be ready to respond again in case of further action by the US - indicating the regime is not interested in striking American targets again.

Stay up to date with the latest on Israel vs Iran with The Sun's live blog below...

READ MORE:

Iran under siege as Israel blitzes spy HQ, jail & nuke site for SECOND time…while Ayatollah plots revenge in next 48hrs

U.S. Says Strikes ‘Devastated’ Iran’s Nuclear Program

“Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER” – Defense Secretary Hegseth and General Caine Detail Highly Classified and Sophisticated Iran Operation

Iran, Middle East moves by President Trump have a hidden and brilliant strategy

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.