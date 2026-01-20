By Harvey Geh

January 21, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has shared a mock-up image of himself planting the US flag on Greenland in his latest threat to seize the coveted Danish island.

The US president vowed there is “no going back” on his takeover plans – with scrambling European leaders now set to face him for crunch talks in Davos tomorrow.

The US president said there is ‘no going back’ over Greenland. Reuters

President Trump posted a fake image of himself planting a US flag on Greenland. Truth Social

In a fresh round of claims to acquire the mineral-rich isle, President Trump warned on Tuesday that Denmark “can’t protect” Greenland.

He claimed NATO allies would not “push back too much” on his words, while shrugging off European deployments to the territory as “not a military”.

President Trump said: “NATO has been warning Denmark for 20 years now… they’ve been warning Denmark about the Russian threat, it’s not only Russia, it’s also China.

“We have ‌to have it. They ​have to have this done. ‍They can’t protect it, Denmark.”

On Truth Social, President Trump shared an AI-generated drawing of himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, standing on Greenland planting an American flag in the ground.

A sign next to the group reads: “GREENLAND – US TERRITORY EST 2026.”

The US leader also posted another fake image of himself – seemingly hinting at following through on previous claims that he wants to seize Canada.

The picture shows him during talks with European allies, including Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Oval Office.

He appears to be speaking at the leaders while sat next to a map of North and South America – where Canada, Venezuela and Greenland have US flags plastered over them.

The US president has announced he will meet world leaders for crunch talks over Greenland in Davos on Wednesday.

President Trump revealed he had held a “very good phone call” with NATO chief Mark Rutte, where the pair agreed to meet “various parties” at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

President Trump said: “Greenland is imperative for National and World Security.”

“There can be no going back – On that, everyone agrees!”

He added: “We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World – And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!”

The US president has also lashed out at the UK in another Truth Social tirade – this time aimed at British plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

He said:

“Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

He branded the move a “GREAT STUPIDITY” before explaining why this it was “another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired”.

President Trump spoke with Euro leaders on plans to take Canada in another AI-generated spoof: Truth Social

Danish Army soldiers at a shooting range in Greenland on Monday. Avalon.red

Under the pact, Britain is expected to pay Mauritius £90million a year for 99 years to maintain a lease on the key military base at Diego Garcia.

Moscow has also spoken out on President Trump’s threats, with top Vladimir Putin ally Sergei Lavrov claiming Greenland is “not a natural part of Denmark”.

The Russian foreign minister’s comments came as a desperate attempt to back up mad Vlad’s territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Europe.

President Trump also shared screenshots of his messages with world leaders including Rutte and Macron.

In the texts, NATO Secretary General Rutte says:

“Mr. President, dear Donald – what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible.

“I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine.

“I am committed to finding a way forward in Greenland. Can’t wait to see you.”

In private chats with Macron, the French president tells his US counterpart:

“I do not understand what you are doing in Greenland.”

He then offers to whip up a G7 meeting in Paris for Thursday and asks him to have a meal together before President Trump heads back to the US.

Protests in Nuuk, Greenland, over President Trump’s threatened annexation. AP

NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte offered to set up a meeting with world leaders in Davos for Wednesday. Getty

Despite the warm dinner invitation, President Trump has threatened to slap Macron’s wine and champagne industry with huge 200 per cent tariffs.

The move came in response to Macron reportedly snubbing President Trump’s offer for him to join his new Board of Peace – an international initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

President Trump said: “I’ll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes.

“And he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join.”

Frantic EU leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday as the NATO alliance hangs in the balance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hit out at President Trump’s tariff threats at the WEF on Tuesday – blasting them as “unacceptable” and calling for an “independent Europe”.

She said a “seismic change” in global relations had given birth to an opportunity to build a “new form of European independence”.

Copenhagen has also sent more troops to Greenland as President Trump appears to be showing no sign of backing down on his threats.

Danish soldiers landed in Kangerlussuaq on Monday evening and will join the existing NATO force that was deployed last week, which includes one British officer.

President Trump has also refused to rule out taking Greenland by force after revealing in a bombshell letter that his Nobel Peace Prize snub prompted him to push for a US takeover.

Sir Keir branded President Trump’s tariff threats as ‘completely wrong’. EPA

The US president said “no comment” when asked if he would take the territory with military action.

He told NBC News: “Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine, because, frankly, you see what that’s gotten them.

“That’s what Europe should focus on – not Greenland.”

President Trump also confirmed that he will “100%” slap tariffs on European countries if he can’t do a deal to buy Greenland.

A US attack on a NATO ally would be the end of ‘everything’, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on January 5: AFP

Denmark’s foreign minister warned President Trump that some “red lines that can’t be crossed”.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that tariff threats are “not the way forward”.

He told Sky News: “You can’t threaten your way to ownership of Greenland.

“You have a desire, you have a vision, you have a request, but you will never be able to achieve that by putting pressure on us.”

The US president also dismissed suggestions that Norway’s government does not hold sway over Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

President Trump said: “Norway totally controls it, despite what they say. They like to say they have nothing to do with it, but they have everything to do with it.”

It comes after the note that caused President Trump’s angry outburst about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize was revealed.

President Trump says he has ‘no obligation to think of peace’. Alamy

The tariffs, announced by the president in a Truth Social post on Saturday, will come into force on February 1, if a deal has not been done to secure the Danish island of Greenland for the US.

The taxes could rise to 25 per cent if President Trump still does not have the island by June.

Macron has been threatened with 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne. AFP

Frantic European leaders are now priming their so-called “trade bazooka” to try and hit back at the tariff threats.

It follows spiraling fears over NATO’s future if the US tries to take the Arctic island by force.

The US president has insisted that his first choice would be to do a deal to buy the island from Denmark but has refused to rule out military action to bring the territory under US control.

Yet Putin could use a grab of Greenland by President Trump to launch a spate of new invasions, the tyrant’s ideologist has warned.

Alexander Dugin – dubbed Putin’s “brain” due to his influence in the Kremlin – wants Russia to reconstruct the Soviet Union by invading seven countries.

Dugin called for Russia to take Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan by force.

It comes after a strange claim from the Kremlin that Greenland could even vote to join Russia, thought to be an attempt to goad the US president into invading the island.

Beijing has also responded to President Trump’s latest threats to take Greenland, accusing the US of using a “China threat” as an excuse to annex the territory.

They said: “We urge the United States to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as an excuse to pursue its own interests.”

President Trump has repeatedly claimed Greenland is critical for US national security and has previously vowed to take the territory “the easy way” or “the hard way”.

Danish soldiers have been deployed to the self-ruling isle. Reuters

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images on Truth Social, including one depicting himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting a U.S. flag in Greenland, with a sign reading “US Territory Est. 2026.”

He accompanied these posts with statements insisting there’s “no going back” on acquiring the island for national security reasons, refusing to rule out force if necessary, while criticizing NATO allies and Denmark’s ability to protect it.

This escalates his earlier comments from January 2026, where he claimed the U.S. would take Greenland “whether they like it or not” to block influence from China or Russia.

The posts have sparked international backlash, with Denmark deploying additional troops to the island and European leaders at the Davos summit condemning the threats as a potential rupture in NATO alliances.

