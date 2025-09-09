By Alec Schemmel & Peter Pinedo

September 9, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday signed his 200th executive order, authorizing the Department of Defense to change its name to the Department of War.

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump said the new name "sends a message of victory, a message of strength" to the world.

"It has to do with winning," the president added. "We should have won every war. We could have won every war. But we really chose to be very politically correct or woke.

"We won the first World War. We won the second World War. We won everything before that and in between. And then we decided to go woke, and we changed the name to the Department of Defense. So, we're going Department of War."

President Trump said the name is "a much more appropriate name, especially in light of where the world is right now."

"We have the strongest military in the world. We have the greatest equipment in the world. We have the greatest men. New factories of equipment, by far. There's nobody to even compete," he said.

Turning to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a smiling President Trump said, "I'd like to ask our secretary of war to say a few words."

Hegseth thanked President Trump for signing the order, saying, the name change restores the "warrior ethos" to America’s military.

"After winning a war for independence in 1789, George Washington established the War Department, and Henry Knox was his first secretary of war. And this country won every major war after that. … One hundred and fifty years after that, we changed the name after World War II from the Department of War to the Department of Defense in 1947, and, as you pointed out, Mr. President, we haven't won a major war since," said Hegseth.

"This name change is not just about renaming, it's about restoring," the secretary said. "Words matter. It's restoring, as you've gotten us to, Mr. President, restoring the warrior ethos, restoring victory and clarity as an end state, restoring intentionality to the use of force."

Hegseth pledged that the War Department "is going to fight decisively, not endless conflicts. It's going to fight to win, not to lose. We're going to go on offense, not just on defense. Maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct.

"We're going to raise up warriors, not just defenders. So, this War Department, Mr. President, just like America is back."

The Army has canceled its Command Assessment Program (CAP), a promotion board that factored psychological assessments and potential biases into leadership considerations.

"Good riddance," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X. "Promotions across [Department of Defense] will ONLY be based on merit & performance."

The program, which was implemented broadly across the Army in 2020, was aimed at reducing conscious and subconscious biases and using peer assessments and behavioral analysis to choose candidates for command posts.

The program used psychological assessments and bias reduction measures to select military leaders

The executive order calls for using the Department of War as a secondary title for the Department of Defense, along with phrases like "secretary of war" for Hegseth, according to a White House fact sheet previously shared with Fox News Digital.

It’s unclear if Congress, which has the authority to establish federal executive departments, will need to step in to issue final approval on the move.

However, President Trump expressed confidence the name will stick, saying, "We're going with it, and we're going with it very strongly … but we'll put it before Congress."

BOTTOMLINE

On September 5, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Defense (DoD) to revert to its historical name, the Department of War, which was used until 1947.

The order establishes "Department of War" as a secondary official title alongside the current name, allowing for its use in formal contexts, such as titles like "Secretary of War."

However, a full legal rename would require congressional approval, which has not yet been pursued.

The move is part of President Trump's broader push to restore what he described as "traditional American nomenclature" for the military, citing the original name's use during the nation's founding and through World War II.

The Pentagon building itself—the iconic headquarters in Arlington, Virginia—will retain its name, as the order focuses on the department's branding rather than the physical structure.

Supporters, including some conservative lawmakers and veterans' groups, praised it as a symbolic nod to U.S. military heritage.

Implementation details remain unclear, including updates to seals, websites, and over 700,000 documents.

This marks President Trump's 200th executive order in his second term.

