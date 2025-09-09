Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
1h

What about a department of peace instead of all the war mongering slogans

Trump is out of his mind sorry to say

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture