By Ethan White

April 4, 2026

President Donald J. Trump signed the Commitment to Countering Cartel Criminal Activity on March 7, 2026, at the Shield of the Americas Summit inside Trump National Doral Miami.

Standing with the elected presidents of Argentina, El Salvador, Ecuador, Paraguay, Honduras, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guyana, Bolivia, Trinidad and Tobago and eleven other sovereign nations, he activated the Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition.

The document operates independently of the United Nations, the Organization of American States, or any captured multilateral body.

It declares the Mexican and Colombian cartels, their Central American affiliates, and every linked terrorist network to be in active non-international armed conflict with the combined forces of the United States and its new partners.

It authorizes immediate intelligence fusion, financial asset seizures, territorial denial operations, and lethal military force—including direct American missile strikes on labs, airstrips, and command nodes whenever a partner nation requests them.

This is the machinery of real power finally turned against the cartel machine that previous administrations deliberately left intact.

The globalist networks that spent decades treating Latin America as a managed chaos zone and the southern U.S. border as an open pipeline just watched their primary enforcement arm come under coordinated attack.

President Trump went straight to the nationalist leaders who have already proven they will govern their own countries without asking Davos for approval.

Here’s the moment President Trump signed the proclamation, holding up the document:

Timeline: How the Cartel Empire Was Built and Protected

The pattern is visible once you stop believing the official story.

From 2009 to 2016 the treasonous Obama administration poured billions into “Merida Initiative” programs that armed Mexican security forces while simultaneously pressuring them to stand down against the Sinaloa cartel’s most valuable routes.

Internal cables later surfaced showing U.S. agents were ordered to monitor key fentanyl precursor shipments from China.

The money flowed north; the bodies followed. Then came the engineered border collapse of 2021-2024.

CBP data shows over 10 million encounters, with “got-aways” estimated at another 2 million. Cartel spotters operated in plain sight while DHS leadership labeled field agents as racists for doing their jobs.

Fentanyl deaths inside the United States climbed past 107,000 in a single year—more American fatalities than every war since Vietnam combined.

That was the policy: flood the streets, overwhelm the system, create the crisis that justifies more federal control, more surveillance, and more erosion of national sovereignty on both sides of the border.

President Trump’s first-term designation of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations in 2019 was buried under bureaucratic review and never fully activated.

The same intelligence community that produced the Russia-collusion hoax spent its resources chasing parents at school-board meetings instead of cartel command cells.

The protection racket was bipartisan in appearance but globalist in direction.

The Hidden Nexus: Cartels, CCP Precursors, and Globalist Finance

The new angles no one in corporate media will connect for you are the ones that matter most.

Chinese state-linked companies have supplied 90 percent of the fentanyl precursors reaching cartel super-labs in Sinaloa and Jalisco for years.

This is hybrid warfare executed through cutouts that the previous administration refused to sanction at scale.

The money trail is even clearer.

Cartel proceeds—estimated at $60-80 billion annually—are layered through correspondent banks in New York, London, and Panama City.

The same financial institutions that sit on the boards of globalist NGOs and fund open-border advocacy groups have maintained “reputational risk” policies that magically never trigger when the deposits carry the right fingerprints.

Intelligence community veterans who have spoken off-record describe informal understandings: leave the laundering networks alone and the cartels keep the southern hemisphere unstable enough to require endless “aid” packages and migration safety valves.

That aid never reaches the people. It cycles back through corrupt local officials on cartel payrolls and into the pockets of the revolving-door class in Washington.

Who Authorized the Protection Racket—and Who Is Now Being Exposed

The chain of command becomes clear once you map the personnel.

Former State Department officials who moved into NGOs funded by the same foundations that bankroll migration caravans spent the criminal Biden years issuing visa waivers and blocking Remain-in-Mexico enforcement.

DHS careerists who testified under oath that the border was “secure” retired into consulting gigs with contractors that profited from the chaos. The pattern repeats: create the crisis, harvest the political capital, shield the real operators.

President Trump’s coalition severs that chain at the root.

By signing directly with sovereign nationalist governments—Javier Milei dismantling Argentina’s socialist apparatus, Nayib Bukele having already locked down MS-13 in El Salvador, Daniel Noboa taking the fight street-by-street in Ecuador—he built a parallel structure outside the institutional protection racket.

The Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition operates on real-time targeting packages, joint special-operations cells, and immediate financial warfare that freezes accounts before the lawyers can file motions.

Operational Mechanics: What Happens Next

Phase one is already live: fusion centers linking U.S. satellite and signals intelligence with partner-nation ground assets.

Every known super-lab, every precursor shipment route from Chinese ports, every political protector inside Latin American ministries is being mapped in real time.

Phase two hits the banking nodes—asset freezes that will starve the cartels faster than any raid.

Phase three brings direct action: U.S.-provided precision strikes on command-and-control nodes, partnered raids that deny safe havens, and information operations exposing the officials who have been on cartel payrolls for decades.

Kristi Noem, serving as Special Envoy, coordinates daily with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The message to every cartel leader is explicit: sanctuary governments willing to look the other way have ended.

The era of using human smuggling as both revenue stream and demographic weapon is ending.

Why This Threatens the Entire Globalist Architecture

The real objective behind the old open-border regime was demographic replacement, wage suppression, and the slow erosion of the nation-state model that global elites have targeted since the 1990s.

A stable, prosperous Latin America with secure borders and sovereign governments cooperating directly with a strong United States removes the chaos engine that justifies supranational control.

It cuts the revenue that funds influence operations inside U.S. elections and media narratives.

It exposes the lie that endless migration is inevitable rather than engineered.

President Trump understood this from day one.

His return to office in January 2025 was the single greatest threat the entrenched networks had faced in a generation.

They tried lawfare, censorship, and two assassination attempts to stop him.

None of it worked. Now he is dismantling their field army—the cartels—while simultaneously rebuilding the alliances that actually protect Western civilization instead of dissolving it.

The globalist reaction is already forming.

Expect the controlled media outlets to frame this as “imperialism” and “militarization.”

The same NGOs that facilitated the caravans will scream about “human rights” for organizations that behead rivals and flood American neighborhoods with poison.

The institutional protection racket will leak, litigate, and attempt to tie the coalition up in endless legal reviews.

That is the pattern. It is predictable because it is structural.

The Americas Counter-Cartel Coalition is an operational doctrine backed by governments that have already shown they will act.

Missile strikes are on the table. Territory is being denied.

Financing is being severed. The machinery that the Deep State and its globalist masters relied upon to maintain leverage over two continents is being dismantled in real time.

As of March 9, 2026, the first joint targeting packages have been approved and the initial financial freezes are moving through international clearing systems.

The cartels and the hidden power structures that shielded them for decades now face a united front they cannot bribe, cannot intimidate, and cannot outrun.

The conflict is direct, it is lethal, and it is only beginning.

READ MORE:

SHIELD OF THE AMERICAS: President Trump Gathers Latin American Conservative Leaders, Vows to Use Military Against Cartels, Urges Others to Do the Same

President Trump declares WAR on cartels: US enters ‘non-international armed conflict’ in extraordinary escalation

Special Forces Rescue Kidnapped American Children from Ecuador Narco Hell Hole

President Trump Orders Military to Take on Drug Cartels – The Flow of Illegal Drugs and Gangs Stops Now!

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed the proclamation “Commitment to Countering Cartel Criminal Activity” during the inaugural Shield of the Americas Summit at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida.

The document formalizes the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition—a multinational military and security partnership involving the United States and leaders from 17 Latin American and Caribbean nations.

It builds directly on President Trump’s earlier October 2025 determination that the U.S. is in a “non-international armed conflict” with designated cartels (treated as foreign terrorist organizations and unlawful combatants), which already justified targeted U.S. strikes on cartel-linked smuggling vessels.

This is a significant escalation in the U.S. approach to cartels—shifting from law-enforcement-focused efforts to treating them as armed adversaries in an active conflict, with explicit buy-in from multiple regional governments.

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