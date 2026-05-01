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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
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Many Democrats have acted as though traitors as far as our security goes in America. First was Biden opening up all our borders to anyone and everyone. The last report disclosed that aliens from 200 different countries, including enemy countries, came in during Biden's 4-year term as president. Terrible. ICE was doing a good job returning illegals to their home country, but Democrats are fighting it. Anyone who does this is a traitor and should be treated as such.

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