December 17, 2025

President Trump on Monday signed an executive order designating fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).

Last month, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that the Trump Administration classified fentanyl as a “potential chemical weapons threat” being smuggled on Venezuelan drug boats to justify strikes in the Caribbean and Western Pacific.

Now, with President Trump’s new classification of the deadly poison as a WMD, this will likely be used to justify the defense of America against drug cartels further.

“The manufacture and distribution of fentanyl, primarily performed by organized criminal networks, threatens our national security and fuels lawlessness in our hemisphere and at our borders. The production and sale of fentanyl by Foreign Terrorist Organizations and cartels fund these entities’ operations — which include assassinations, terrorist acts, and insurgencies around the world — and allow these entities to erode our domestic security and the well-being of our Nation,” the order states.

“The two cartels that are predominantly responsible for the distribution of fentanyl in the United States engage in armed conflict over territory and to protect their operations, resulting in large-scale violence and death that go beyond the immediate threat of fentanyl itself. Further, the potential for fentanyl to be weaponized for concentrated, large-scale terror attacks by organized adversaries is a serious threat to the United States.”

It further directs the Secretary of War and the Attorney General to “determine whether the threats posed by illicit fentanyl and its impact on the United States warrant the provision of resources from the Department of War to the Department of Justice to aid in the enforcement of title 18 of the United States Code, as consistent with 10 U.S.C. 282.”

The Secretary of War and Secretary of Homeland Security are also ordered to “update all directives regarding the Armed Forces’ response to chemical incidents in the homeland to include the threat of illicit fentanyl” and to “ensure the United States uses the full array of appropriate counter-fentanyl tools.”

During a Mexican Border Defense Medal presentation this afternoon to honor service members assisting Customs and Border Protection at the US-Mexico border, President Trump announced that he was also signing the Executive Order.

President Trump Participates in a Mexican Border Defense Medal Presentation

“There’s no doubt that America’s adversaries are trafficking fentanyl into the United States, in part, because they want to kill Americans. If this were a war, that would be one of the worst wars,” the President said.

“That’s why today I’m taking one more step to protect Americans from the scourge of deadly fentanyl flooding into our country. With this historic executive order I will sign today, we’re formally classifying fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, which is what it is. No bomb does what this is doing. 200-300,000 people die every year, that we know of.”

President Trump signed the order while War Secretary Pete Hegseth presented 13 service members with the Mexican Border Defense Medal, then took a photograph with the service members and the newly signed order.

“No auto pen, none ever,” President Trump joked as he signed the order.

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally designating illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as a weapon of mass destruction (WMD).

This move expands federal authority to combat fentanyl trafficking, particularly by linking it to national security threats and enabling broader military or law enforcement responses under WMD-related statutes.

The order directs agencies like the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and Justice to treat fentanyl as a WMD in investigations, prosecutions, and interdictions, emphasizing its role in the ongoing opioid crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.

The designation comes amid escalating U.S. actions against Venezuelan narcotraffickers, including recent military strikes on suspected “narcoboats” in the Pacific Ocean that reportedly killed eight individuals.

The order builds on President Trump’s prior declarations, such as labeling Tren de Aragua a global terror group earlier in 2025.

