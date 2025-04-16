By James Rose

April 16, 2025

On Wednesday, April 9, President Trump signed three major executive orders to modernize the United States Military defense infrastructure and restore American maritime dominance.

While issuing these executive orders from the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump first signed the executive order titled, “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance.”

Upon delivering this executive order to President Trump, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf informed President Trump,

“As you have consistently identified, restoring our maritime dominance as a nation is very important – from shipbuilding to having a merchant marine capable of supporting military efforts up and down the line – restoring maritime dominance has been a priority of this administration.

“This executive order, which was prepared primarily by your National Security Council staff, has a number of very significant policy steps, all aimed at restoring American maritime dominance, and ensuring that we have the shipbuilding capacity to compete, both militarily, and in the civilian space,” Scharf said.

While presenting this executive order, Staff Secretary Scharf informed President Trump,

“Our current defense procurement process has been criticized by many folks on both sides of the aisle as being too slow to adapt to new and changing technologies, and not delivering the sorts of weapons and systems that our warfighters need in order to compete on the battlefields of the future.

“With this executive order, we are going to be modernizing the procurement structure the Department of Defense uses, to allow it to more quickly adapt to changing circumstances around the world.

“We are also going to be launching a review of our existing procurement programs to ensure that we are getting value for the money, and to ensure that we are getting the best possible systems in the field,” Scharf said.

President Trump immediately responded,

“And which are currently horrible. That process is ridiculous – what they do, they get the highest price, and it’s not even good-looking equipment. And we’re going to change it to the best. So, this is very, very important,” President Trump said.

Lastly, President Trump signed his executive order titled, “Reforming Foreign Defense Sales.”

Staff Secretary Scharf touted this executive order as streamlining the United States’ ability to sell weapons systems to foreign allies, telling President Trump,

“In the defense space, one persistent issue that we’ve had, in terms of foreign defense sales – we are unable to provide weapons systems in a reliable, effective way to key allies of ours. A key driver of that is inefficiencies and inconsistencies in the process by which we approve foreign military sales.

So, this executive order is going to direct your Department of Defense, Department of State, and other relevant departments and agencies, to rework our system of foreign defense sales to ensure that we can provide equipment creating American jobs and provide revenue to American defense manufacturers, but [also] provide key military equipment to our key allies in a reliable, effective way,” Scharf said.

President Trump aptly responded,

“Our budget is just about approved, and it’s a big budget. We want to spend the money properly, and get the best equipment in the world.

“We rebuilt our military entirely during my first term, but we have to fix it up a little bit [more], and that’s what we are going to do. We are going to do a good job of it, too,” President Trump said.

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump has proposed a nearly $1 trillion defense budget to bolster national security.

In a post on social media platform X, Hegseth announced,

If this budget passes, President Trump has certainly proven that the funds will be allocated toward modern, actionable military systems.

