February 25, 2025

President Trump signed an executive order ending federal funding for illegal immigration, redirecting taxpayer dollars to prioritize American citizens.

The order targets criminal Biden-era policies that expanded benefits like Medicaid and food stamps to illegal immigrants, costing billions annually.

It mandates stricter eligibility verification and halts federal support for sanctuary policies and parole programs like the CBP One app.

The order aligns with President Trump’s broader border security efforts, including the border wall and "Remain in Mexico," which have reduced illegal crossings.

The administration aims to protect vulnerable Americans, such as veterans and disabled individuals, while curbing fiscal waste and incentivizing lawful immigration.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday night ending the use of federal funds to support illegal immigration in a decisive move to protect American taxpayers and uphold national interests.

The order, titled Preserving Federal Benefits for American Citizens, directs federal agencies to identify and terminate all programs providing financial benefits to illegal aliens, ensuring taxpayer dollars are no longer used to incentivize or assist unlawful immigration.

Signed aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, D.C., the order fulfills a key campaign promise and reflects the growing frustration of hardworking Americans over rising crime and the misuse of public funds.

A bold stand against fake Biden’s border policies

The executive order takes direct aim at the fake Biden administration’s handling of immigration, which critics argue has led to a surge in illegal border crossings and the improper allocation of taxpayer resources.

Under Pedophile Joe Biden, illegal immigrants were granted access to a wide range of federal benefits, including Medicaid, food stamps, public housing, and even student loans, despite laws intended to restrict such access.

President Trump also took note of a 1996 law overhauling welfare benefits that denies most illegal migrants public benefits that says 'over the last four years, the prior administration repeatedly undercut' it

A 1996 welfare reform law explicitly denies most public benefits to illegal immigrants, but the crooked Biden administration exploited loopholes to expand eligibility, particularly through the use of parole programs.

While illegal aliens are not supposed to be eligible for welfare programs, the criminal Biden-Harris regime abused loopholes to confer “status” to millions of non-citizens as a part of their catch-and-release agenda, the Economic Policy Innovation Center pointed out in its December 2024 report.

Billions Of Government Benefits For Illegal Aliens

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were 10.8 million encounters with illegal aliens between fiscal years 2021 and 2024.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the net immigration of illegal immigrants totaled 7.3 million between FY 2021 and 2024.

In comparison, net migration of illegals was negative in the four years prior to this.

For the past four years, illegal aliens have been receiving welfare benefits from many different public assistance programs, including:

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), federal expenditures on illegal immigrants totaled $66.5 billion in 2023 alone, with state and local costs pushing the total fiscal burden to over $150 billion annually.

The Manhattan Institute estimates that each new illegal immigrant represents a net fiscal burden of $130,000, with the lifetime cost of the current border crisis projected to exceed $1.15 trillion.

This misuse of funds, combined with the administration’s open-border policies, has left American taxpayers footing the bill for everything from emergency medical care to education for the children of illegal immigrants.

Ensuring benefits for Americans in need

President Trump’s executive order mandates improvements in eligibility verification to prevent federal benefits from being misallocated.

It also ensures that federal funds to states and localities will not support sanctuary policies or illegal immigration.

A White House fact sheet said the executive order is to ensure taxes are used to 'protect the interests of American citizens, not illegal aliens'

“My Administration will uphold the rule of law, defend against the waste of hard-earned taxpayer resources, and protect benefits for American citizens in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans,” the order states.

The White House emphasized that the measure is designed to prioritize American citizens, particularly vulnerable populations like veterans and those with disabilities.

“President Trump is committed to safeguarding federal public benefits for American citizens who are truly in need,” a White House official fact sheet noted.

The order also ends the criminal Biden administration’s use of parole programs, which allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants to enter the U.S. temporarily, often making them eligible for benefits after five years.

This includes the controversial CBP One app, which facilitated the entry of 900,000 migrants at the Mexican border.

The executive order is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to secure the border and enforce immigration laws.

Since taking office, President Trump has reinstated policies like “Remain in Mexico,” ramped up deportations, and prioritized the construction of the border wall.

These measures have already yielded results, with illegal border crossings dropping significantly.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks reported that only 229 migrants attempted to cross the border in a recent 24-hour period, down from a peak of 11,000 per day under Pedophile Joe Biden.

“Our message is clear—the border is NOT open to illegal immigration,” Banks declared in a video statement. “If you attempt to cross our borders, you will be arrested, detained, and processed for removal under U.S. law.”

'Border Czar' Tom Homan posted to X on Monday that in the past 24 hours, US Border Patrol only encountered 229 migrants attempting to cross into the United States - down from a high-water mark of 11,000 a day during the illegitimate Biden years

The executive order underscores President Trump’s commitment to putting American citizens first, a promise that resonated with voters tired of rising crime and the misuse of taxpayer dollars.

By ending the flow of federal funds to illegal immigrants, the administration is taking a critical step toward restoring fiscal responsibility and ensuring that public resources are used to benefit those who truly deserve them—the American citizens who are paying into the system.

