By Nick Gilbertson

August 8, 2026

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders Thursday that end birth tourism and expand the definition of who does not qualify for birthright citizenship.

The orders come on the heels of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in the Trump v. Barbara case in June that ruled birthright citizenship is a right under the Constitution.

“We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we’re making adjustments because it’s very unfair,” Trump said.

“This was done for a different reason. This was done right after the Civil War. This was for the babies of slaves, and what’s happening now? People are building businesses around it,” he added.

The White House explained:

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said the order ending birthright tourism is within the president’s power under Section 215A of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“This has been something that people have talked about not only for years but for decades,” Miller said.

“The idea that people come here pretending to be a tourist, pretending to be a visitor, saying they want to go to Disneyland, they want to go visit a monument or go to a national park, but the real reason they’re here is to have a child, to make that child an automatic citizen, leave our country, and then have a U.S. citizen child,” he continued.

“It gives them access under this broken system to welfare benefits, ultimately to the voting booth, and all the other rights and privileges that belong solely to Americans. So that practice of birth tourism is, as of the signing of this order, hereby banned,” he added.

“And what that means is that no one in the world is any more allowed to obtain a visa for this fraudulent purpose.”

Miller said this order is one of the most important actions President Trump has ever taken on immigration.

“I would put this in the top three in terms of importance because it ends what has been one of the gravest and most egregious abuses of the American system, and it keeps American citizenship sacred,” he said.

The order relating to birthright citizenship broadens definitions of children of aliens who are not eligible for birthright citizenship.

“That includes, for example, alien enemies of the United States, members of foreign terrorist organizations, and large categories of people who lobby and act on behalf of foreign governments,” Miller said.

“And so, with taking this action, it ensures that large numbers of people who wrongly would be getting birthright citizenship will no longer be eligible for those benefits,” he added.

President Trump also signed a proclamation establishing a minimum import price program on polysilicon and polysilicon derivatives imports to protect American producers of such products.

It also imposes a 15 percent tariff on derivative products to encourage these industries to be brought to the United States, the White House said.

“This is a series of trade and tariff actions under Section 232, intended to ensure that domestic polysilicon manufacturing is properly supported and protected from overseas dumping and offshore threats,” White House staff secretary Will Scharf said.

Polysilicon is critical to making silicon wafers found in chips that are essential to artificial intelligence, including phones.

“So the president’s policies have brought 50 percent of production into America, but we need the foundational products made here. Otherwise, you know, we’re making the products here, but we need the supply chain here,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said.

READ MORE:

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Key Takeaways from Supreme Court Hearing on President Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

President Trump’s Efforts to Reverse Birthright Citizenship May Succeed with or Without the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Helps, then Screws, President Trump

Supreme Court Justice Thomas Says Birthright Citizenship Ruling ‘Devalues’ US Citizenship

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at ending “birth tourism” and limiting the scope of birthright citizenship in narrower categories following a Supreme Court ruling.

The orders are titled “Ending Birth Tourism” and “Continuing to Protect the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship.”

They come after the Supreme Court’s June 30, 2026, decision in Trump v. Barbara, which struck down a broader January 20, 2025, executive order that sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who were unlawfully present or present only temporarily (on visas such as tourist, student, or work).

The Court (in a 6-3 ruling led by Chief Justice Roberts) held that the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause extends citizenship to children born in the United States “for whom no extraterritorial fiction applies,” affirming longstanding interpretation that nearly all persons born on U.S. soil (subject to the jurisdiction thereof) are citizens, with limited historical exceptions.

This order defines “birth tourism” as the entry of a foreign national into the United States via a nonimmigrant visa for the purpose of giving birth on American soil, or any effort to facilitate such entry.

Possible actions include preventing entry or visa issuance for those intending birth tourism, revoking visas and permanently barring entry, denying entry or removing those who engaged or plan to engage in it, and other steps against facilitators.

Estimates of the scale vary; the Center for Immigration Studies or Migration Policy Institute reviews of data put related births in the range of roughly 10,000–26,000 annually in recent periods, a small fraction of total U.S. births (around 3.6 million in 2025 in one cited figure). Administration statements have described higher figures.

President Trump described the prior ruling as unfortunate and indicated the new approach allows more forceful measures in these areas.

The orders apply prospectively in relevant ways and do not alter citizenship for those with at least one citizen parent under the stated policy.

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