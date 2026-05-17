By Revolver News

May 17, 2026

President Trump didn’t walk into Beijing like a man hoping for a polite diplomatic handshake…He walked in like a boss, the head of the world’s strongest economy, with America’s business elite right behind him.

And China responded by rolling out the fanfare, red carpet, cameras, and the whole carefully staged Beijing spectacle.

President Trump just touched down in Beijing, and China rolled out a welcome that looked kingly coronation.

Red carpet, music, children waving American flags, military honors. The whole carefully staged, camera-ready shebang.

President Trump was handing out his signature fist bumps, too.

But the real power move wasn’t the flashy ceremony. It was President Trump’s entourage.

Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, etc. All the biggest names in American innovation and industry. The people China wants access to, wants investment from, and powerhouses that can’t be ignored.

That’s what made this moment so off the charts.

President Trump made it clear that he didn’t send a deputy and certainly didn’t outsource the meeting to some random State Department lifer.

He came himself, sat across from Xi Jinping, and brought the leaders of America’s corporate power with him as a real-life reminder that China desperately needs access to the American market, American capital, American technology, and American consumers.

It was pretty darn epic.

This summit is serious, maybe the most important of President Trump’s terms.

The two leaders are discussing trade, Taiwan, Iran, tech, and the future of the U.S.-China relationship at a moment when things are unstable.

But the message President Trump sent before the talks even got rolling was a powerful one: America isn’t showing up to beg. We’re showing up with the bosses.

That’s why he made the business delegation part of the negotiation, using America’s private-sector muscle to remind China exactly who they were dealing with.

President Trump understands something the old establishment guard never grasped.

China respects strength, leverage, status, and power.

It doesn’t respect nervous little lectures from scared bureaucrats who talk tough in press briefings and then fold behind closed doors.

By bringing America’s business heavyweights with him, President Trump turned the room into a message to Xi. He was actually showing off our living, breathing leverage.

China may want to play the tough guy, with threats and maneuvers, especially on issues like Taiwan and trade.

But we all know they want and need access to American business. President Trump laid that all out on the table and made reciprocity the price of admission.

President Trump says the summit is historic, and he’s making sure that America deals with China from a position of strength for the first time ever.

Jhonf Fonseca:

But behind the showmanship is a very real strategic point. This summit is taking place while the U.S. and China are battling over big, important issues.

But beyond the issues, this is the kind of meeting where posture matters.

Xi isn’t just paying attention to what President Trump says.

He’s watching how President Trump moves, who he brings, what kind of pressure he applies, and whether America looks confident enough to walk away if the terms are bad… there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

At the end of the day, maybe the summit will produce major deals or a temporary truce. Or maybe it reminds Beijing that the America First crowd won’t show up like nervous little guests at any international table.

Either way, the message was loud enough…

President Trump brought the bosses, stared down Xi, and made sure China understood that this time, America came to negotiate from a place of incredible power.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s state visit to Beijing for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping is a real diplomatic event: POTUS brought a large delegation of top U.S. business leaders (roughly 16–30 CEOs and executives) to the summit instead of the usual diplomats or lower-level officials.

Confirmed attendees included Elon Musk (Tesla/SpaceX), Tim Cook (Apple), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Stephen Schwarzman (Blackstone), Jane Fraser (Citi), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), and execs from Boeing, Visa, Mastercard, Meta, Qualcomm, and others.

CEOs were there for a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People and side discussions on trade, tech/AI, semiconductors, tariffs, and market access.

Many of these companies have major interests in China and were seeking clearer rules or reciprocity.

In short, President Trump did bring the CEOs as a show of economic strength—that part is factual and was widely covered by outlets across the spectrum (Reuters, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Fox, NYT).

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