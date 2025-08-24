By Leo Shane III

August 24, 2025

Amid controversy over his decision to deploy National Guard troops around Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump on Friday signaled he is already looking at sending American military forces to other U.S. cities to help deal with crime issues.

During an Oval Office press conference, President Trump praised the work of National Guard troops around the nation’s capital and said that “after we do this, we’ll go to another location.” He specifically cited Chicago, attacking the mayor for allowing crime rates to rise there.

National Guard troops patrol Union Station as President Trump’s DC takeover takes root

“We’re going to make our cities very, very safe,” he said.

“Chicago is a mess … Probably that’ll be our next one after this, and it won’t even be tough. The people in Chicago, they are screaming for us.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has already been fiercely critical of President Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency in Washington, D.C., and the use of National Guard troops there.

Earlier this month, Johnson said his city will not “cower or bend or be intimidated by [Trump’s] attempts to divide and conquer our communities.”

Johnson has said that investment in social services like mental health care and family assistance are making positive changes in Chicago’s crime rate.

But President Trump — and conservative activists — have pushed for military involvement to clean up what they insist are urban areas on the brink of chaos.

Roughly 2,000 National Guard troops are currently deployed to Washington, D.C., with about 800 from the city’s ranks of Guardsmen.

Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has publicly objected to the federal takeover.

“I don’t think the National Guard should be used for law enforcement,” Bowser said during a press conference Monday.

“Calling men and women from their homes, their jobs, and their families — they have to be used for mission-specific items that benefit the nation.”

President Trump met with dozens of Guardsmen and law enforcement personnel on Thursday, thanking and praising them for their work thus far.

Earlier on Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo authorizing Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C., to carry weapons if their mission requires it.

Defense Department officials did not say when those service members may be armed and what the impetus for the memo was.

