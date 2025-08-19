By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

The President on Saturday announced that National Guardsmen from three Red states—West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio will augment the 800 D.C. Guardsmen already deployed in the nation’s capital.

However, President Trump’s reason for accepting aid from other states may surpass what has been reported publicly or said by administration officials.

As things stand, West Virginia has committed 400 troops; South Carolina pledged 200; and Ohio is sending 150 men to Washington.

Meanwhile, 1,900 of D.C.’s 2,700 Guardsmen remain undeployed and are still working their civilian jobs.

President Trump could activate them on a moment’s notice but hasn’t—why not?

Why draw on outside help to defend D.C. when the Home Rule city has underutilized, surplus Guardsmen?

A West Wing source with whom Real Raw News has spoken supplied a disconcerting answer: The president doesn’t fully trust all D.C. Guard commanders and fears some might go rogue without warning and unleash their men upon federal agents whom President Trump tasked with getting illegal aliens and vermin off the streets.

According to the source, the Department of Defense is currently investigating reports of discontent among officers in the 74th Troop Command and the 257th Army Band.

Rank-and-file Guardsmen, as well as NCOs, from both units allegedly sent to the D.C. Inspector General’s Office letters claiming that three officers were conspiring to commit mutiny—but only if Mayor Muriel Bowser endorsed the plan.

Our source wouldn’t name the officers or the complainants, but he did provide a few illuminating details.

The letters to the Inspector General were eerily similar, their authors alleging they either overheard officers discussing a “rebellion” or were told directly that “a time may come we have to tackle ICE and liberate Farmville.”

Abyon-Farmville is a detention center in Virginia–the nearest internment camp to D.C.–that houses violent illegal aliens—murderers, rapists, and drug dealers.

“The idea of three disgruntled officers leading a mutiny is preposterous, about as likely as Biden winning the 2020 election. You never know what goes on in someone’s mind, and traitors are out there, you know, some people who think President Trump’s gone too far, lost his mind. The president’s ahead of the game and he’s hedging his bets. One of the reasons he’s bringing in friendly forces from friendly states is to keep an eye on the D.C. Guard—just in case. Who watches the watchers?”

Asked whether the letter writers could’ve had personal grudges against the officers and fabricated the accusations, he said, “Always a consideration, but the odds of more than a dozen men in two units, and some don’t know each other, conspiring to give false testimony…seems not too probable. Everything gets investigated.”

He declined to say whether the officers have been detained or questioned, citing active investigations as a reason.

If a preponderance of evidence implicates the officers, he said, charges will be filed and the officers will stand trial for conspiracy to commit mutiny, a crime punishable by hanging.

In closing, we’d be remiss to not mention that the information in this article contradicts statements from D.C. Guardsmen we’ve interviewed.

