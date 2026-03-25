By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

March 26, 2026

Republicans suffered yet another election loss Tuesday when Democrats flipped two legislative seats, including one in deep Red Palm Beach County, home to President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and command center.

The dirty Dems have flipped 28 Republican-held state seats since early 2025; The Republican scorecard: 0.

Yesterday, Democrat Emily Gregory, a small business owner and public health official, defeated Republican financial planner John Maples in District 87’s special election.

Governor Ron DeSantis had chosen Maples for the seat after Republican Mike Caruso, who won by 19 points in 2024, vacated it to run for state comptroller.

The race, which drew national attention due to its proximity to Mar-a-Lago and its implications for control of the Florida legislature, was expected to remain in Republican hands.

President Trump had endorsed Maples, and Gregory had been considered an inconsequential contender.

Late Tuesday night, Gregory referred to her victory as a referendum on President Trump’s “unpopular policies,” a harbinger of a cresting Blue Wave that would drown Republicans in this year’s midterm elections.

Her win comes on the heels of Democrat Eileen Higgins’s victory in the Miami mayoral race in December.

While some Republican lawmakers downplayed Democratic gains as part of a “natural cycle,” President Trump is not among that lot, a White House source told Real Raw News Wednesday morning.

“This wasn’t a victory for the Democrats,” our source said.

“This was a victory for dirty tricks, cheating, and the same old playbook we’ve seen time and again. Ballots appearing out of nowhere, machines that don’t add up, and votes from people who shouldn’t be voting. The good people of West Palm Beach deserve better than a stolen seat.”

President Trump, he added, asked the DOJ to investigate the county’s election results after seeing surveillance video of a “busload of brown people” being dropped off at a ballot intake station 20 minutes before polls closed.

“We are not going to sit idly by while illegals steal elections in broad daylight — or, in this case, under the cover of darkness,” our source said.

“I have zero doubt that dirty tricks were at play here. We’ve seen it before: buses pulling up at 7:00 p.m., boxes of ballots that magically appear, and turnout numbers that defy common sense,” our source said.

“Pam Bondi will get to the bottom of this,” he went on. “If we prove what we believe to true, the results will be overturned.”

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