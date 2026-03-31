By Jordan Conradson

April 1, 2026

President Trump previously asked NATO and Asia for help securing the Strait, but they refused.

“The U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” President Trump said in a statement on Monday, offering to supply oil from the United States if the countries cannot “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

He added. “Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

This comes amid reporting that President Trump is ready to end the war regardless of security in the waterway.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump told aides he may end the war with Iran without reopening the Strait as his timeline for the war of four to six weeks approaches its end.

His plan would then be to leave it for Europe and the Gulf states, who are heavily dependent on the flow of oil through the Strait, unlike the US, to deal with it.

On Tuesday, President Trump appeared to move in this direction, posting the following message on Truth Social:

President Trump further went off on France for being “VERY UNHELPFUL” in the war:

Meanwhile, President Trump says Iran is “agreeing with us” on his 15-point plan and that some oil is being allowed to flow through the Strait, but is still leveling threats to decimate Iran if a deal falls through.

“It’s really a new regime. It’s a group of people, people that we’ve never dealt with before, that are acting very reasonable. It is truly regime change,” he told reporters on Sunday.

On Monday, President Trump threatened to escalate the war by targeting Iran’s energy and water infrastructure “if, for any reason, a deal is not shortly reached.”

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

EARTH-SHATTERING BLITZ: President Trump Posts Video of Dramatic Blast after Giant 2,000lb Bunker Buster Bombs Rip Through Iranian Ammo Depot

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has repeatedly told European allies, Gulf states, and other nations heavily dependent on oil transiting the Strait of Hormuz that they—not the U.S.—should step up to secure or reopen the waterway.

He has framed it as their responsibility because the U.S. imports very little oil from the region (less than 1%), while Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, and others rely on it far more heavily.

President Trump has gone further, directly telling countries like the UK— which he says refused to join U.S. strikes on Iran—to either buy American oil or “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.”

He has criticized NATO allies for not helping and warned that inaction would be “very bad for the future of NATO.”

At the same time, Trump Administration officials assess that a full-scale operation to forcibly reopen it could drag the conflict well beyond the 4-to-6-week timeline President Trump has set for meeting core U.S. objectives (degrading Iran’s military capabilities, nuclear sites, etc.).

The U.S. would still assist if asked, but the primary responsibility for policing the strait would fall on the nations that use it.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the strait will reopen “one way or another,” but the administration’s latest signals suggest the U.S. is not planning to do the heavy lifting alone.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.