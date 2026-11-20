By James C. Reynolds

November 20, 2026

US president Donald Trump reportedly urged Europe to stop funding Ukraine, hours after warmly welcoming his “friend” Vladimir Putin at an historic summit in China.

The leaders of the United States, Russia and China concluded 90 minutes of talks in Shenzhen with a four-point plan to remake the global order, while sidelined European leaders looked on anxiously from a parallel summit in Berlin held in solidarity with Ukraine.

President Trump greeted the Russian leader by asking “Who is he? He’s my friend” before the two settled into discussions with China’s Xi Jinping.

President Trump later called into a meeting with the so-called Coalition of the Willing meeting in Germany, attended by UK prime minister Andy Burnham and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky among others.

The US commander-in-chief raised concerns about billions in aid provided to Ukraine from Europe, according to European officials in Politico and Telegraph reports, stressing countries could save money if the war ended.

An unnamed US official later told Politico it “not accurate” to say President Trump told the leaders to end funding to Kyiv, but rather repeated his desire to bring the conflict to an end.

A White House spokesperson also insisted the call was more positive, telling Politico:

“The President emphasized that the war is extremely costly in terms of human life and financing, and everyone should all be striving for peace because it will save lives and money that can be invested in our countries’ own defenses and prosperity.”

Earlier on Thursday Putin, President Trump and Xi had issued a so-called ‘peace declaration’ pledging to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fossil fuels, to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts, and to hold talks on preventing nuclear proliferation.

“We are really making history,” President Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting. “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

But the tone rang alarm bells in Europe, where leaders warned President Trump that Putin “is not our friend and will never be”.

“I think Putin will be even more emboldened after today’s meeting,” Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said from the Coalition of the Willing gathering in Berlin.

“He looks happy. Unfortunately, that is not a good sign for world peace. That is not a good sign for Ukraine. And therefore, I think that what will come out of this is that he will hit us Europeans even harder, unfortunately.”

Those fears were soon matched by Putin’s rhetoric, with the Russian president giving a stark statement after the trilateral meeting had ended.

Claiming he had asked his Security Council to consider halting attacks at sea and on energy facilities, he added: “After the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. We will respond to these strikes.

“And I want everyone to know this: I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge.”

Ukraine’s military confirmed it had struck the road and rail bridge - the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin’s Russia - for the third time this week.

Putin went on to raise concerns about European troops in Ukraine and accused both Europe and Ukraine of refusing to accept “concessions” to bring the war to an end.

The Russian president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, grinned as he left a meeting with President Trump earlier in the day on the state of the unresolved five-year conflict.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the war was the main topic of conversation during their 35-40 minute tête-à-tête, and that they had also discussed the warming relationship between their two countries in comments likely to inspire anxiety in Europe, until now shut out of talks to end the war.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine was not “the central topic” in the subsequent trilateral meeting, and it was not addressed in the group’s four point plan.

Xi has largely avoided weighing in on the intractable conflict, casting it as a European problem.

The meeting in Shenzhen drew comparisons with the 1945 Yalta ​Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

But Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha used the bridge attack to play down the comparisons with Yalta.

“Shenzhen is not the Yalta of Putin’s dreams. Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea,” he wrote on social media.

“Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win.”

The three leaders agreed in their joint statement that the ICC and other “similar bodies” must not abuse their jurisdiction, while President Trump described the court as “out of control”, criticizing what he cast as excessive overreach.

The US and China are not signatories to the Rome statute and are not bound by a requirement for member states to carry out its arrest warrants.

President Trump’s ally in Israel, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The leaders also said they wanted to ensure ‘stable energy flows’ and scale up production of refined petroleum products, after President Trump’s war in Iran and Putin’s war in Ukraine contributed to record oil prices this year.

A nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia expired in February, ending the last legally binding limits between the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

Putin had warned recently that he could use nuclear weapons if the West tried to cut off Kaliningrad from the rest of Russia.

Despite the statements offered in Shenzhen, Lindsay Newman, associate fellow at Chatham House, told The Independent that the summit was “history-making in form rather than substance”.

“While these matters remain geopolitically relevant, they sidestep headline-making dynamics like the war in Ukraine, the on-going conflict in Iran, and global energy and affordability pressures,” she said.

“As President Trump indicated, joint diplomacy is a positive signal but the Shenzhen discussions left questions unanswered and key tests unresolved.”

READ MORE:

Russian President Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning to Europe Just Moments After World Peace Talks

President Trump Thanks Vladimir Putin for Striking Massive Deal to Send Millions of Tons of Diesel to US — Globalists Outraged

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump’s Secret NATO Ultimatum Sparks Panic as US ‘Pulls Jets, Bombers and EVERY Submarine from Europe’

Putin / Zelensky Summit in Works as Territory Concessions Confirmed by President Trump & Zelensky

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump expressed skepticism about continued European spending on Ukraine (including plans to cover a roughly €70 billion financing gap for 2027).

Some described his remarks as a “tirade,” saying he criticized the idea of more aid and stressed how much money and how many lives could be saved by ending the war.

He reportedly spoke positively about prospects for a negotiated settlement and said Putin wanted peace, so efforts should focus on talks rather than more funding.

President Trump, Putin, and Xi issued a joint declaration focused on UN reforms, increasing fossil-fuel supplies, limiting the reach of bodies like the ICC over state officials, and nuclear issues.

Ukraine was not the central topic of the trilateral.

President Trump publicly called Putin a “friend” (and defended the characterization by noting the value of friendly relations with a nuclear power).

The episode aligns with President Trump’s consistent public stance prioritizing a quick negotiated end over open-ended aid.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.