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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Oct 13

Well, millions of tonnes of diesel is a few days worth. Given that the U.S. knocked out the norsstream2 pipeline and sanctioned Russia, what did Russia get in return for tRUMP begging for scraps of diesel? Does anyone ask this question? Nope.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
Oct 13

Why doesn't US more of their drill more of their own reserves.

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