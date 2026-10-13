By Baxter Dmitry

October 13, 2026

President Donald Trump has publicly thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for agreeing to a landmark energy deal that will see millions of tons of diesel fuel shipped to the United States.

The deal, brokered behind closed doors, will provide long overdue economic relief for Americans—and deal a crushing blow to the globalist war machine.

But while Americans prepare for relief from eye-watering prices at the pump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly “flipping out” over the agreement, vowing to escalate his attacks on Russian infrastructure in a desperate attempt to sabotage the peace process.

Speaking briefly to reporters, President Trump confirmed the arrangement, stating that the diesel shipments would stabilize US energy markets and lower costs for hardworking Americans.

“I want to thank President Putin,” President Trump said.

“He could have held out, but he didn’t. He made a deal. We’re getting millions of tons of clean, beautiful diesel, and we’re paying a fair price. This is what happens when you have a leader who wants peace, not perpetual war.”

The deal represents a massive breach in the NATO-led sanctions wall, which has long sought to isolate Russia’s energy sector. By purchasing Russian diesel directly, the US is effectively signaling the end of the failed embargo strategy that has devastated European economies.

Zelensky’s Meltdown

Sources close to the situation indicate that Zelensky is in a state of panic.

The Ukrainian leader, who has relied on Western funding and weapons to prolong the conflict, sees the US-Russia energy pact as a betrayal of his agenda.

“He is flipping out,” an insider told Patriot Truth News. “Zelensky promised to blow up even more Russian refineries. He wants to burn it all down rather than let peace break out.”

Zelensky’s threats to target Russian energy infrastructure are not just reckless—they are economically suicidal for Europe.

The Economic Reality: Europe Bleeding, Russia Surviving

A clear consensus is emerging among top energy economists: the NATO/Ukraine strategy of destroying the Russian energy sector is backfiring spectacularly.

According to leading analysts, the destruction of Russian refineries and pipelines—whether by sanctions or drone strikes—has a 3X worse effect on Europe than it does on Russia.

While Russia has successfully pivoted its energy exports to Asia and the Global South, Europe has been forced to buy expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, draining its own industrial base.

The destruction of energy infrastructure creates volatility that hurts the European consumer far more than the Russian producer.

By securing this diesel deal, President Trump is effectively bypassing the failing European strategy and securing American interests first.

A Sign of World Peace

This development is not just about fuel; it is an extremely good sign for world peace.

When the US and Russia engage in trade rather than proxy war, the military-industrial complex loses its grip.

The diesel deal creates a financial incentive for Moscow and Washington to maintain dialogue.

It undermines the neoconservative push for regime change and opens the door for a broader ceasefire in Ukraine.

READ MORE:

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President Trump Warns Russia and Ukraine to End the War by June as Putin Sparks Mass Outages after Hammering Key Power Plants

Putin / Zelensky Summit in Works as Territory Concessions Confirmed by President Trump & Zelensky

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump announced a deal with Vladimir Putin for Russia to supply large volumes of diesel to the US and global markets, and he publicly thanked Putin for it.

Critics, including Ukraine’s leadership, European allies, and some US lawmakers, strongly condemned the move.

President Trump stated after a phone call with Putin that Russia would immediately supply over 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets, another 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons “immediately thereafter,” and potentially an additional 3 million tons later (depending on the condition of Russian refineries, which Ukraine has struck).

This totals up to roughly 4.8 million tons. He predicted it would drive diesel prices down “in record numbers, and fast,” emphasizing priority for American farmers, ranchers, and truckers.

The US Treasury’s OFAC promptly issued a temporary general license (until April 7, 2027) allowing the sale, delivery, and importation of Russian-origin diesel, temporarily easing sanctions imposed over the Ukraine war.

US diesel prices had hit about $6.28 per gallon (AAA), amid tight global supplies.

The announcement represented a sharp reversal of prior US policy pressuring Russia’s energy revenues to constrain its war effort; President Trump had signed related sanctions legislation only weeks earlier.

The deal is temporary and limited to diesel (not a full lifting of all energy sanctions), and its actual market impact depends on deliveries, prices, and further developments.

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