By Eric Mack

April 8, 2026

President Donald Trump touted the “historic” rescue of the downed F-15E airmen behind enemy lines and issued a warning to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. ET deadline or face being “taken out.”

“This is a rescue that’s very historic,” President Trump told the White House press corps in a Monday news conference. “It’ll go down to the books.”

“Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went down deep inside enemy territory in Iran while participating in Operation Epic Fury, where we’re doing unbelievably well. Well, at a level that nobody’s ever seen before.”

President Trump quickly paused his hailing of the rescue to add a warning for Iran to come to peace.

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“The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” President Trump said.

President Trump continued to press Iran to come to a peace deal, hours after saying the offers thus far are “not enough,” and War Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed the heaviest bombing of Iran to date.

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“By the way, per the president’s direction, [Monday] will be the largest volume of strikes since day one of this operation,” Hegseth vowed, taking the mic just before Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan “Raizin’” Caine.

“Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice,” Hegseth added.

“Choose wisely, because this president does not play around. You can ask Soleimani, you can ask Maduro. You can ask Khamenei.”

President Trump, responding to a question from Fox News, noted there were military leaders warning against the dangerous exfiltration of the two airmen, citing the risks to a multitude of troops.

“There were military people, very professional, that preferred not doing it: These two were totally on board, which was very important,” President Trump said, noting Hegseth and Gen. Caine.

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“But, no, there were military people that said, ‘You just don’t do this; you don’t go into the heart of a very powerful military.”

President Trump noted that “half the people are wearing uniforms” in Iran, exacerbating the challenges of extracting the American airmen.

“I was surprised somebody said it’s the only time it’s ever been done,” President Trump continued.

“I said, that’s not possible, but it is possible because you’re going into hundreds of thousands of soldiers along the path. I mean, look at some of the helicopters, how they got hit.”

President Trump, in a moment that went from serious to lighter, asked Caine “how many” people conducted the rescue.

“I’d love to keep that a secret,” Caine shot back.

“I’ll keep it a secret, but it was hundreds and hundreds of these people,” President Trump said.

“Hundreds of people went into this journey. Hundreds of people could have been killed. Forget about the equipment. A lot of equipment. Nobody cares of it. Hundreds of people could have been killed,” President Trump added.

“So we had people that were within the military that said, ‘This is not a wise move,’” President Trump said.

“And I understood that, but I decided to do it.”

READ MORE:

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AN EASTER MIRACLE! Second Pilot from Downed F-15 Fighter Jet RESCUED In Iran by U.S. Forces Following BRUTAL and INTENSE Fight with Iranian Terrorists

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BOTTOMLINE

President Trump praised a “historic” U.S. military rescue operation that successfully extracted a downed F-15E Strike Eagle airman (and reportedly a second one) from deep inside Iranian territory after the jet was shot down amid the ongoing five-to-six-week conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

He described the high-risk mission—supported by CIA deception tactics, involving dozens of aircraft in one phase, and carried out under fire—as one where “God was watching us,” with no U.S. casualties.

President Trump then issued a fresh ultimatum tied to the rescue success and the broader war: “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.”

President Trump emphasized that the U.S. has detailed plans for every target and framed the Iranian people as largely supportive of ending the conflict.

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