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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
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Why Nuke Iran? Israel Wants It? You have Been Humiliated by Drones? Plane Downed a very expensive lesson? Challenge IRAN Allies? China? India - largest petrol client. Russia? Someone Reel This Nutcase In?

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