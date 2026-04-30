By Harvey Geh

May 1, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has threatened Iran with a gun-toting AI picture – warning “no more Mr. Nice Guy” after claiming the regime is collapsing.

The US president has also reportedly ordered Washington to prepare for the blockade of Iranian ports to be extended – amid global market chaos sparked by the Strait of Hormuz saga.

President Trump has posted an AI pic of himself on Truth Social

It comes after Iran offered to re-open the Strait of Hormuz on condition of pausing nuclear negotiations. Getty

President Trump warned in his latest Truth Social tirade at the regime: “Iran can’t get their act together.

“They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!”

He blasted Tehran in a post alongside an AI-generated image of himself wearing a suit and dark glasses while wielding a rifle.

President Trump on Tuesday claimed the regime had admitted it was in a “state of collapse”.

President Trump claimed Iran’s regime was in a ‘state of collapse’: AFP

President Trump claimed the King agrees Iran should never have a nuclear weapon. Newspix

Terror state leaders offered the US president a deal to end the Gulf conflict and re-open the paralysed Strait of Hormuz – but only if he lifts the US blockade and shelves demands for them to scrap nukes.

STRAIT TALKING

President Trump delivers verdict on Iran’s proposed peace deal to quickly reopen Strait of Hormuz – while delaying nuclear talks

Officials said President Trump ‘doesn’t love the proposal’ that would see nuke talks pushed back. Getty

The US president said he “doesn’t love” the plan because it would leave a stockpile of enriched uranium in the hands of fanatical Islamist mullahs, reports say.

TALKS AXED

President Trump CANCELS US peace talks with Iran in Pakistan after regime made last minute offer and says ‘we have all the cards’

President Trump said in a previous Truth Social post: “Iran has just informed us they are ‘in a state of collapse’.

“They want to open the Hormuz Strait as soon as possible as they try to figure out their leadership situation (which I believe they will be able to do!).”

President Trump made the comments on Charles agreeing with him on Iran during a lavish banquet on Tuesday. Cover Images

Explosions rocking Iran in March amid the US-Israeli campaign. Reuters

Oil prices have continued to soar in the face of Tehran’s ongoing stranglehold on the key waterway – with the US also enforcing their own blockade of nearby Iranian ports.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing US officials that President Trump has decided to continue to prevent shipping to and from Iranian ports.

During the King’s state visit, President Trump claimed Charles agreed that Iran can “never have a nuclear weapon” as he dragged the monarch into the UK-US row over the Middle East war.

The US president made the comment as he hosted the King and his wife Queen Camilla at a lavish state dinner on day two of the monarch’s historic visit to Washington DC.

Charles did not directly reference Iran in either his own speech at the same dinner, or earlier in the day as he addressed US Congress – beyond mentioning the “conflict in the Middle East”.

The British monarch normally stays apolitical – and is closely guarded in their personal views.

President Trump however claimed Charles supported him over the Iran crisis – something he has said before in a previous interview.

President Trump said during his toast: “We’re doing a little Middle East work right now… and we’re doing very well.

“We have militarily defeated that particular opponent, and we’re never going to let that opponent ever, Charles agrees with me even more than I do.

“We’re never going to let that opponent have a nuclear weapon.

“They know that, and they’ve known it right now, very powerfully.”

The President’s comments were met with a round of applause from the audience.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by an air strike on the first day of the war on February 28 and replaced by his seriously wounded son Mojtaba, 56.

But Mojtaba has not been seen in public amid reports he is in a coma – and fanatical hardliners from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp now hold the reins of power.

KILLER IN HIDING

Iran’s leader ‘so disfigured he will need plastic surgery as the bloody injuries caused by President Trump strike revealed.’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi openly mocked President Trump’s victory claims after arriving in Russia for talks with ally Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, it was revealed a £370million superyacht linked to a key Putin ally sailed unchecked through the blockaded strait.

The 465-foot Nord luxury vessel linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov sailed from Dubai to Muscat, Oman over the weekend.

Iranian gunboats have recently attacked vessels attempting to navigate the paralysed 24-mile-wide oil route – which is also being blockaded by US warships.

But the mullah regime waved through the glitzy floating palace – which also appears to have been allowed passage by patrolling US warships.

The yacht sailed past scores of tankers loaded with stranded oil and gas worth billions as the Hormuz impasse continued to trigger global economic chaos.

READ MORE:

President Trump reportedly has Strong Feelings About Iran’s New Proposal to End the War: ‘We have been clear about our red lines.’

CRUDE FUTURE: Iran on Brink of ‘Irreversible’ Damage to Oil Fields as Storage Runs Out During Blockade

President Trump Warns ‘We Haven’t Won Enough’ as Massive Strikes Rock Iran – after Saying War was ‘Pretty Much Complete’

NUCLEAR DEAL: Iran Secretly Agrees to Give Up Nuke Plans, President Trump Says After Talks Avert Huge Blitz – But Regime DENIES Negotiations

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself—dressed in a black suit, white shirt, black tie, and dark sunglasses—holding a black assault rifle.

The background shows a desert landscape with explosions, smoke, and what appear to be bombed-out buildings. The image is overlaid with bold text reading “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!” (sometimes stylized with an American flag).

This follows President Trump’s post from the day before (April 28), where he claimed Iran had informed the U.S. administration that the regime is in a “State of Collapse” and urgently wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened while it sorts out its leadership.

He added that he believes they will be able to do so.

President Trump’s use of an AI meme to deliver a high-stakes foreign-policy warning is classic Trump: direct, visual, and meme-friendly.

It’s not traditional diplomatic language, but it’s consistent with how he communicates—mixing tough rhetoric, personal branding, and modern media.

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