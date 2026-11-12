By Eric Mack

November 12, 2026

President Donald Trump is using his tariff leverage to urge Mexico to stop a migrant caravan from reaching the U.S. southern border.

“Huge CARAVANS are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico,” Trump wrote in a Thursday morning Truth Social post. “Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want - ‘Send them to America,’ they say - But they will not be accepted!

“MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED,” he added. “MEXICO, THE GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, THE VERY LIBERAL NEW GOVERNOR OF TEXAS, OUR GREAT BORDER PATROL, & ICE, HAVE BEEN SO INFORMED. There will be no leniency!”

President Trump’s post began with the suggestion the midterm election results have emboldened the mass migration efforts that he has had to shut down since his first administration.

“Here we go again!” Trump’s post began. “With the perceived loss by the Republicans in the Midterms - I WAS NOT ON THE BALLOT- the INVASION of our Country is taking place again.”

The group of migrants, an estimated 1,500 people mostly from Central America, set off Tuesday from the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border.

REPUBLICAN ATTORNEY GENERALS STAND READY AS ‘LAST LINE OF DEFENSE’ AGAINST LEFTIST POLICIES AFTER DISMAL MIDTERMS FOR PARTY

Democratic state attorneys general gains in the midterms could help unwind some of President Trump’s immigration law enforcement that he had admitted might have come off as “too tough” for voters earlier this month.

Democratic Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson could drop the state’s defense of SB4, a Republican-backed Texas law that allows state authorities to arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in April allowed the law to take effect as a challenge proceeds.

Current Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who chose not to seek re-election in a failed Senate bid, remains in office until Johnson is sworn in on Jan. 1, 2027.

With the loss of Texas, Florida remains the largest reliably red state on the political map, and Florida AG James Uthmeier spoke out forcefully against Democratic efforts to loosen enforcement on immigration.

“I don’t think we can entertain amnesty in a conversation,” he told “The Will Cain Show” on Wednesday evening.

“We have to be a country focused on rule of law. In Florida we’ve deported a record number, tens of thousands of criminal illegal aliens, child predators, murderers, people who have committed violent crimes, and we’re at an all-time crime low. We’re safer than ever after shutting down the border.”

In another matter, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to take up Iowa’s appeal of a ruling blocking a law that would allow state officials to arrest and prosecute people who are in the U.S. illegally.

The state's Democratic AG-elect Nate Willems, could decline to defend the law if the Supreme Court takes the case.

READ MORE:

War Department Ready to Repel Migrant Caravans Headed to Texas

President Trump says there’s no other choice: mass deportations must happen swiftly

President Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico to Revive Curbs on Cartels and Migrants

Fearing tariffs, Mexico scrambling to disperse migrant caravans ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration

BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social threatening to immediately double U.S. tariffs on Mexico if Mexican authorities do not stop migrant caravans heading toward the southern border.

A group of roughly 1,500 migrants (mostly from Central America) left Tapachula in southern Mexico (near the Guatemala border) on Tuesday and is moving north.

The midterms produced Democratic majorities in the House and Senate and a new Democratic governor in Texas. President Trump has described the results as a “perceived loss” and noted he was not on the ballot.

This fits a long-standing pattern in which President Trump has used tariff threats as leverage on border security, migration, and related issues (including earlier 2024–2025 threats and ongoing USMCA-related trade talks).

Existing tariffs on Mexican goods (such as the 10% Section 301 rate on non-USMCA-qualifying products, plus higher Section 232 rates on steel, aluminum, and autos) remain in force; this is an additional threatened doubling if the caravans are not stopped.

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