By Claudia Lee

April 2, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is expected to address the world tonight with an “important” update as he vows to end the Iran war in days.

The US President told reporters on Tuesday he will leave Iran in “two or three weeks”, with or without a deal.

President Trump said the US could end its military campaign in Iran “within two weeks” but only after the country was “put into the stone ages”.

His comments come as Iran threatens to strike UK bases in retaliation to the ongoing US bombardment of the region.

President Trump is set to address the world with an update on the war in Iran tonight. Alamy

Smoke rising from an airstrike in Tehran, Iran. Getty

U.S. aircraft carrier “Gerald R. Ford” off Iran’s shore. Reuters

He also suggested he does not care if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and will shift responsibility of the vital trade route to those who rely on it.

Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iranian energy sites if a peace deal was not agreed, but insisted negotiations were making progress.

He reiterated his claim that regime change in Iran has “been achieved”, and the US is just “finishing the job”.

As the world waits with baited breath, Tehran has continued its unrelenting blitz of gulf nations.

The rogue state hit a tanker off the coast of Qatar and Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday.

Warning sirens rung out across Israel overnight as came under fire from both Yemen and Iran.

It comes as the US unleashed huge bunker buster bombs on an ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

The US has been under growing pressure to end the war as Iran’s iron grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has caused oil prices to skyrocket, with a barrel of Brent crude reaching $118 on Tuesday.

Iran has throttled the Persian Gulf chokehold – through with 20 per cent of the worlds oil passes through – since US-Israeli forces began their bombing campaign in Tehran.

The US has presented Iran with a 15-point plan in a bid for peace, which demanded for the strait to be reopened.

Iran responded with its own five-point ceasefire agreement, including sovereignty over the key waterway.

On Tuesday President Trump suggested the war could be brought to an end with Iran controlling the Strait.

The US “will not have anything to do with” what happens to the Strait of Hormuz, he said.

He told the UK and other fuel-starved nations that they can either buy from the US or “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to hold an urgent press conference on Wednesday as Brits face paying more than £100 to fill up their cars.

Iran’s national security committee approved proposals to toll ships passing through the strait on Monday, according to Iran’s state media.

Select vessels are currently charged an eyewatering £1.5million to pass through.

And the passage will not be reopened for American vessels.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the committee, said on X: “Trump has finally achieved his dream of ‘regime change’ – but in the region’s maritime regime!

“The Strait of Hormuz will certainly reopen, but not for you; it will be open for those who comply with the new laws of Iran. The 47 years of hospitality are over forever.”

The conflict in the Middle East has piled strain onto President Trump’s relationship with Europe after US allies failed to join the war despite the deepening fuel shortage crisis.

The president told The Telegraph on Wednesday that he is strongly considering pulling the US out of Nato as a result.

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President Trump says he’s on verge of pulling US out of NATO as ‘like Putin’ he knows alliance is ‘paper tiger’…& UK ‘has no navy’

Branding the defence treaty as a “paper tiger”, he said removing America from the alliance was now “beyond reconsideration”.

Taking a fresh swipe at the UK, the president rebuked Starmer for failing to intervene in the war.

“You don’t even have a navy. You’re too old and had aircraft carriers that didn’t work,” he said, referring to the state of Britain’s fleet of warships.

Destroyed vehicles lie near a residential building hit in an airstrike in Tehran. Getty

President Trump said the US will leave Iran in ‘two or three weeks’: Reuters

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver a prime-time Address to the Nation tonight (Wednesday, April 1) at 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. Thursday UK time), providing what the White House calls an “important update on Iran.”

In remarks on Tuesday (April 1), President Trump stated the U.S. could wrap up its military involvement in the Iran conflict within two to three weeks—with or without a formal deal.

He described Iran’s military capabilities as largely destroyed (“no military left,” “regime change” achieved, nuclear threat neutralized) and said the “hard part is done.”

He has explicitly said the U.S. will not tie its exit to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and told reporters the U.S. “will have nothing to do with” securing the waterway afterward and urged allies (singling out the UK and others) to “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT” themselves if they want the oil flowing.

President Trump has also used recent comments to criticize NATO allies for limited support and hinted at broader U.S. policy shifts.

The speech is expected to clarify next steps, potential ceasefire terms (Iran has reportedly requested one via new leadership), and any U.S. withdrawal timeline.

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