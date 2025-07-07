By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 7, 2025

President Donald J. Trump is on the verge of creating a “weather warfare committee” to assess whether nefarious forces had manifested the bizarre storm that dumped over a foot of water on Central Texas over the 4th of July Weekend, a West Wing source told Real Raw News.

The unpredicted deluge hit worst in Kerr County, killing at least 110 people and leaving others missing and presumed dead.

The result was a blame game, with Democrats blaming the tragedy on DOGE’s downsizing of NOAA and the National Weather Service, whose employees, in turn, said reduced staffing prevented them from forecasting accurately the amount of rain that inundated Kerr County and broke the banks of the Guadalupe River.

The president attributed the disaster to antiquated technology, which he has pledged to replace with a revolutionary forecasting system, and he referred to the disaster as a “100-year flood.”

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressional candidate Kandiss Taylor called the flood “fake,” an unnatural disaster manufactured by geoengineering and weather manipulation technology.

Greene has recently stated that she aims to introduce a bill targeting weather modification.

“I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity. It will be a felony offense,” she wrote in a Saturday post on X.

Taylor, like her MAGA compatriot Greene, is running to represent Georgia in the House of Representatives.

“Fake weather. Fake hurricanes. Fake flooding. Fake. Fake. Fake,” Taylor posted to social media on Saturday.

Although President Trump has yet to publicly acknowledge the weather warfare machines, he had, our source said, spoken with Greene twice on Saturday and once on Sunday, and she apparently convinced him that weather warfare is a reality too dangerous to be ignored.

As we’ve reported previously—and even today—the military had implored President Trump to take seriously the dangers of HAARP and chemtrails.

It’s unclear if Greene had irrefutable proof surpassing the military’s evidence, but our source said that, after their calls, President Trump assured her he would form a committee, with Greene as “weather warfare czar,” to mitigate weather manipulation in the United States.

What’s also unknown is who else will serve on the committee, or if it will include members of the US military.