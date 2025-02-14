By Cristina Laila

President Trump announced he will be holding a press conference tomorrow to release a list of names of entities and people involved in government fraud and abuse.

This comes one day after Elon Musk said DOGE was investigating how government workers mysteriously accrued millions of dollars.

“We do find it sort of rather odd that there are quite a few people in the bureaucracy who have essentially a salary of a few hundred thousand dollars but somehow manage to accrue tens of millions of dollars in net worth while they are in that position,” Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

“We’re just curious as to where it came from. Whether they have very good investing in which that case we should take their investment advice perhaps,” Musk said.

“They seem to be mysteriously getting wealthy, and we don’t know why – where did it come from? I think the reality is that they are getting wealthier at the taxpayer’s expense.”

President Trump said he’s going to name names.

