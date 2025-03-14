By Paul Serran

March 14, 2025

President Donald J. Trump is reportedly about to invoke wartime legislation to summarily deport some criminal migrants – including to Guantanamo Bay.

The ‘Alien Enemies Act’ of 1798 is expected to be activated as soon as tomorrow.

CBS News reported:

“The 227-year-old law gives presidents the extraordinary power to order the arrest, detention and deportation of noncitizens who are 14 years or older and come from countries staging an ‘invasion or predatory incursion’ of the U.S.

President Trump is expected to cite the 18th-century statute to order the swift detention and deportation of suspected members of the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang with prison origins that his administration has designated a foreign terrorist organization, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.“

Officials are reported to have made preparations to send dangerous gang members to the U.S. Naval Base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The move is expected to come just as soon as the President invokes the Alien Enemies Act.

“Those subject to the Alien Enemies Act would not be allowed to have a court hearing or an asylum interview since they would be processed under an emergency, wartime authority — not immigration law. Instead, they would be eligible to be detained and deported, with little to no due process, under Title 50, the section of the U.S. code housing America’s war and defense laws.”

The ‘Alien Enemies Act’ has only been used a few times in US history, including during World War II.

The Eisenhower government used it to surveil and detain nationals from Italy, Germany and Japan.

The invocation of the act targeting migrants from countries that the US is not actively at war with will most likely face legal challenges.

The invocation of this Law was indicated in an executive order signed by President Trump on his first day back at the White House.

The EO directed the State Department and Homeland Security to plan for the invocation of the law and prepare detaining facilities ‘to expedite the removal’ of the criminal illegal aliens affected by it.

“‘By invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities’, President Trump said in his inaugural address.”

