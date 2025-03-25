By Steve Watson

March 25, 2025

The Trump administration is overturning the ‘legal’ status of more than 500,000 migrants who entered the United States through a parole program put into place by the criminal Biden regime which has been described as “just a way to make illegal immigration legal.”

CBS News reports that 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who all entered the country through a program known as CHNV, will no longer enjoy “work permits and deportation protections” as of next month.

The report explains that the program “was designed to reduce illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border by giving would-be migrants legal migration avenues.”

The Trump administration will be revoking the legal status of hundreds of thousands of Latin American and Haitian migrants welcomed into the U.S. under a criminal Biden-era sponsorship process, urging them to self-deport or face arrest and removal by deportation agents.

The termination of their work permits and deportation protections under an immigration authority known as parole will take effect in late April, 30 days after March 25, according to a notice posted by the federal government.

A total of 532,000 migrants entered the U.S. under that policy, which was paused soon after President Trump took office, though it's unclear how many have been able to secure another status that will allow them to stay in the country legally.

CBS News first reported in early February that the Trump administration was planning to revoke the legal status of individuals who entered the U.S. under the CHNV process.

The Department of Homeland Security said it will seek the arrest and deportation of those subject to the policy change if they fail to depart the U.S. in the next 30 days.

Officials are urging migrants to use the newly repurposed CBP Home smartphone app to register for self-deportation.

But DHS said it retains the authority to target migrants who arrived under this program before the 30-day period lapses.

Officials say those prioritized for arrest will include migrants who have failed to apply for another immigration benefit like asylum or a green card.

In a statement, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the migrants allowed into the U.S. under the CHNV process were "loosely vetted," and argued the program undercut American workers.

"The termination of the CHNV parole programs, and the termination of parole for those who exploited it, is a return to common-sense policies, a return to public safety, and a return to America First," McLaughlin added.

Friday's announcement is the latest effort by the Trump administration to discontinue humanitarian-based immigration programs that allow migrants to enter or stay in the country with the government's permission.

The CHNV program in question was hailed by the fake Biden administration as a successful policy that reduced illegal border crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and, to a lesser extent, Venezuela.

But Republicans denounced it as an effort to circumvent the limits Congress placed on legal immigration, and noted that the program had some recorded instances of fraud.

The crooked Biden administration last fall made a decision not to allow CHNV beneficiaries to renew their two-year work permits under the program, saying they could apply for other benefits, like asylum and Temporary Protected Status.

That prospect, however, changed dramatically when President Trump took office.

His administration has already announced plans to phase out the TPS programs for Haitians and Venezuelans.

It also suspended all pending immigration benefit applications filed by those who arrived under CHNV, citing concerns about fraud and vetting.

The program “allows an individual, who may be inadmissible or otherwise ineligible for admission into the United States, to be paroled into the United States for a temporary period,” according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

It adds that as “An individual who is paroled into the United States has not been formally admitted into the United States for purposes of immigration law.”

In other words, they let in as many migrants as they could as quickly as they could.

A Department of Homeland Security memo noted that the government is ending the policy as per an executive order that President Trump signed on his first day in office.

DHS said the agency will also seek the arrest and deportation of those who ignore the policy change and do not depart from the United States before the end of next month.

“These programs do not serve a significant public benefit, are not necessary to reduce levels of illegal immigration, did not sufficiently mitigate the domestic effects of illegal immigration, are not serving their intended purposes, and are inconsistent with the Administration’s foreign policy goals,” the DHS notice further emphasizes, pointing out that the parole program is typically used for “urgent humanitarian reasons,” on a case-by-case basis rather than facilitating mass migration.

The Trump administration issued a statement noting “Parolees without a lawful basis to remain in the United States following this termination of the CHNV parole programs must depart the United States before their parole termination date.”

Meanwhile, a Fox News poll has found that 63 percent of Americans favor deporting illegal immigrants, much to the disbelief of the metropolitan leftist news clowns at CNN.

WATCH: DeVory Darkins on X: "CNN and team grapple with why Americans want to deport illegal immigrants. "63%, according to the latest Fox News poll, say that they favor deporting those immigrants. So that’s a pretty high number." Do the Democrats approve of anyone being deported? Apparently they have been https://t.co/IKJf84mXD7" / X

