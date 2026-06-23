By Nick Gilbertson

June 23, 2026

President Donald Trump unveiled the new Air Force One plane Friday at Joint Base Andrews, a day after one of the two Boeing 747-200s used by presidents for nearly the last four decades completed its final trip upon returning from the G7 in France.

President Trump exited the newly renovated 747-8, complete with a sleek red, white, and blue colorway with a gold accent, inside a new hangar at JBA, to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” before delivering remarks to members of the press.

Qatar gifted the plane to the United States last year, and since then, it has been modified for presidential travel.

President Trump began by saying that the planes being used for presidential travel were outdated and that other countries had superior planes for their heads of state.

“We had it all painted up, and these are the new colors: red, white, and blue, and we like the baby blue, but it was time for a change,” President Trump said.

“Everything was designed good. It was my taste, I will say… He said, ‘What color do you like?’ I said, ‘I like the color of the American flag,’” he added.

President Trump noted that the entire fleet of federal planes will have the same color scheme. Boeing is working on two presidential planes commissioned in a 2018 contract during President Trump’s first term.

The planes are expected to be operational in 2028.

President Trump Tours Boeing Plane Amid Company’s Failure to Deliver New Air Force One

President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing last year for failing to complete the planes by 2024 and 2025 as initially scheduled.

The president noted on Friday that the new Air Force One will be flown over Washington, DC, on July 4th, when America officially turns 250 years old.

Breitbart News was aboard the SAM 29000 for its final trip earlier this week.

It took off early Monday morning from Joint Base Andrews for the Geneva Airport for the G7 in Évian-les-Bains.

From there, it traveled to Paris on Wednesday for the president’s stop at Versailles. Its final flight departed Paris and landed at Joint Base Andrews early Thursday morning.

Old Air Force One (VC-25A)

The new 747-8 interim plane (in U.S. livery):

This development addresses immediate needs while the permanent next-generation Air Force One aircraft remain behind schedule.

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BOTTOMLINE

The Old Air Force One’s Final Voyage

The presidential Boeing 747-200 (VC-25A, tail numbers such as 29000/28000) that has served as Air Force One since the early 1990s completed its final presidential mission earlier in the week.

White House officials and Trump aides posted tributes calling it “the last ride” after it returned from a trip (reportedly tied to the G7).

This marked the end of an era for the plane that has carried presidents for roughly 36 years.

The very next day (around June 19–20, 2026), President Trump unveiled the interim replacement at a hangar at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

President Trump spoke inside the hangar, praising the plane’s transformation and its role in the presidential fleet. It is expected to enter service soon and could debut at events like a July 4th flyover.

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