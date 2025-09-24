By Sean Adl-Tabatabai

September 24, 2025

President Trump and RFK Jr. dropped a bombshell announcement on Monday, warning that Tylenol use during pregnancy causes autism.

President Donald Trump’s Vaccine Statements Shock the World

President Trump ties Autism to a widely used over-the-counter drug

President Trump said the FDA will tell doctors that pregnant women should limit Acetaminophen use to lower the chances of autism diagnosis in children.

The President also revealed that the entire childhood vaccine schedule is fueling the autism epidemic sweeping America .

He almost sounded like RFK Jr., delivering every word with force. He went out on a limb for all the mothers who swear their child’s health declined after taking vaccines.

His words today change everything.

President Trump opened the announcement by saying the quiet part out loud about why autism rates have surged for decades, while doctors claim to be baffled by the cause.

“It’s turning out that we [Bobby and I] understood a lot more than a lot of people who studied it [autism]. We think. And I say we think because I don’t think they [medical establishment] were really letting the public know what they knew.”

That’s President Trump essentially suggesting there’s been a COVER-UP for decades.

President Trump briefly turned his attention to vaccines before saying a few words about the Tylenol findings. The big takeaway here is that he said vaccines and autism in the same sentence.

He brought up a shocking health pattern among the Amish — and he didn’t just mention it once, he said it twice for emphasis.

“I think I can say that there are certain groups of people [Amish] that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills that have NO AUTISM — that have NO AUTISM.”

When it came to Tylenol, President Trump bluntly declared taking it as “not good,” echoing HHS’s finding that Tylenol is associated with a “very increased risk of autism.”

“For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary,” he explained.

President Trump stressed that only rare situations — such as a dangerously high fever — should justify its use.

Otherwise, he said, expectant mothers should avoid it altogether.

But the warning didn’t stop there. President Trump went further, adding that “you shouldn’t give the child a Tylenol.”

This is what the “conspiracy theorists” have been saying for decades.

Now, it’s official government guidance.

President Trump saved his best words for last in a three-minute rebuke of the existing childhood schedule.

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it’s a DISGRACE,” he lamented.

President Trump advocated that instead of injecting babies with 76 jabs over a short period of time, parents should consider spacing them out, saying there is “no downside” in doing so.

President Trump also took aim at the hepatitis B vaccine, saying, “There’s no reason to give a baby that,” when it’s a sexually transmitted disease. Instead, he argued it should be given when a child is “12 years old and formed.”

His full statement is below, and I urge you to read every word. Nothing will be the same after this:

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump recently attributed the rise in autism rates to factors including childhood vaccines and acetaminophen (commonly known as Tylenol), particularly when taken by pregnant women.

These remarks were made alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has long advocated similar views on autism’s causes.

The White House released a statement supporting the idea of a potential link between acetaminophen and autism, citing “mounting evidence” and criticizing over-reliance on medications.

However, major health organizations and experts, including the CDC, FDA, World Health Organization, and Autism Science Foundation, have strongly rejected these claims, stating they are not supported by robust scientific evidence.

Public reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are polarized: supporters, including some in the anti-vaccine community, praised the statements as a “red pill” moment exposing alleged cover-ups, while critics, including medical professionals and advocacy groups, called them dangerous misinformation that could harm public health by discouraging safe pain relief or vaccinations.

President Trump has not directly posted about this on his X account in recent weeks, but he shared related content earlier in September 2025, including a video discussing thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative) in vaccines as a potential autism cause.

