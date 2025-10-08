By Elizabeth Weibel

President Donald Trump vowed that he would get United States military service members “every last penny” as the government shutdown stretched into its fifth day.

“The U.S. Navy always stands for America,” President Trump said while speaking at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I will always stand for you, I promise you that. You know that, that’s why you voted for me in numbers that nobody’s ever seen before. And, I want you to know that, despite the current Democrat-induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny.”

President Trump continued to tell the U.S. military service members not to worry, adding that he was “supporting the across the board pay raises for every sailor and service member of the United States Armed Forces.”

According to the website for the National Military Family Association, due to the government shutdown, “federal programs and services deemed nonessential are closed.”

Per the website:

President Trump continued to criticize Democrats for advocating for free health care to be provided to illegal aliens and pointed out that giving money to illegal aliens results in illegal migrants coming in “by the millions.”

“They want to give all of our money to illegal aliens that pour into the country, and you know, I have a bigger heart than they do, but the problem is, when you do that, they come in by the millions,” President Trump said.

As Breitbart News reported, while Democrats such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) have said the “government shutdown fight is over, Democrats seeking to provide free health care to illegal aliens, Democrat leaders have denied that their party is advocating for health care for illegal aliens.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Tapper asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) about how Republicans were pointing out that a “section in the Democratic stopgap funding proposal” would end up repealing a “section of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that addresses Medicaid” and that reduced “federal reimbursement for emergency Medicaid for hospitals,” which went to helping people such as undocumented migrants.

Schumer responded by describing it as “a lot of bull,” and claimed that “not a single federal dollar goes to undocumented immigrants.”

President Donald Trump addressed U.S. Navy sailors and service members during a celebration of the Navy’s 250th anniversary at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

Amid an ongoing federal government shutdown that began after September 30, 2025—following a failure to pass a new spending bill— President Trump reassured attendees that military pay, which has been frozen for active-duty personnel, would be fully restored once the impasse ends.

The shutdown, which President Trump attributed to Democrats and accused them of prioritizing funding for “illegal aliens,” has led to withheld paychecks for service members and furloughs for non-essential Department of War civilian employees, while scaling back support services like childcare and commissaries on bases.

President Trump also promised “across-the-board pay raises” for all service members, including a proposed 3.8% increase, and pledged to boost military spending to add more than a dozen ships to the Navy fleet.

He further discussed deploying National Guard units to cities like Chicago, Memphis, and Portland to combat crime, framing urban areas as potential military training grounds.

