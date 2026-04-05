By Bethan Moss

April 6, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has vowed to rain “all Hell” on Iran if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

The US President demanded that the rogue nation “MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT”, telling its leaders ominously that “Time is running out”.

President Trump has vowed to rain ‘all Hell’ on Iran if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz. AFP

The US president wrote: ‘Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them’. Getty

He threatened: “48 hours before all Hell will reign [sic] down on them”.

President Trump said earlier this week that “great progress” had been made in crunch peace talks with Iran.

The US president said a deal will “probably” come soon but warned he’ll unleash total “obliteration” if Iran refused to accept his ceasefire deal.

He then threatened to bomb the rogue state “to the Stone Ages” unless the Strait of Hormuz is freed.

It comes as a desperate search is underway to locate a missing American pilot whose F-15 jet was shot down over Iran.

President Trump has not officially commented on the desperate search for the serviceman – but the president told a reporter the downed pilot would not affect peace talks, NBC News reported.

Armed Iranians have joined the hunt for the missing airman after they were offered a sick “precious prize” by bloodthirsty broadcasters.

Gun-toting nomads are chasing the American, as the US continues its frantic search effort to bring their fighter home safe.

The US F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iranian airspace yesterday, with two crew members ejecting over treacherous terrain near the Iraqi border.

It marked the first time a US warplane had been shot down in enemy territory since the six-week war began.

Shocking footage on Iranian social media shows men, who appear to be civilians, armed with rifles patrolling the mountains where the American is thought to be hiding out.

They wave Iranian flags, with one telling the camera:

“Don’t worry, we will find them, God willing.”

Upon the discovery of debris from the stricken aircraft, state TV channels urged residents to scour the area for the pilots.

One anchor said: “If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize”.

Armed men searching for the missing American pilot wave Iranian flags and tell the camera: ‘Don’t worry, we will find them, God willing’. Fars News Agency

Smoke rises from buildings in Tehran, Iran after strikes over the weekend. Shutterstock

US Central Command meanwhile launched a frantic search – deploying Black Hawks and a low-flying refuelling plane.

One airman was swiftly rescued, but the two helicopters involved were pounded by light weaponry as they made their escape.

They returned safely to Iraqi territory, despite one trailing smoke from the damage.

A sick $60,000 (£45,000) bounty was put on the head of the second pilot, with Iranian TV claiming a propaganda victory for gunning down the US jet.

The Truth Social message threatening to rain “all Hell” on Iran came after two other posts from the US President yesterday.

In the first, President Trump wrote: “We can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD???”.

The second post simply read: “KEEP THE OIL, ANYONE?”

READ MORE:

President Trump Vows to Bomb Iran into a Living HELL in Expletive-laden Easter Sunday Threat that he Ends with ‘Praise be to Allah’

President Trump Says He’ll Be ‘Bombing the Hell’ Out of Iran after Regime Threatens to Abduct US Military Staff Following Kharg Island ‘Obliteration’

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

BOTTOMLINE

In a pair of posts, President Trump issued a fresh 48-hour ultimatum to Iran amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military operations against the regime (now in its roughly sixth week).

He demanded that Tehran either “MAKE A DEAL” or reopen the Strait of Hormuz—the critical chokepoint through which about 20% of global oil flows—or face massive strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

The Strait has been effectively closed since the conflict escalated in late February, driving up global oil prices and drawing criticism from U.S. allies over the lack of coordination on keeping the waterway open.

President Trump has repeatedly tied the issue to energy security for NATO countries and has warned he could direct U.S. forces to “take the oil” if needed.

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